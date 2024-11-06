Trump-Hating Wildcat Cardi B 'Swears off Booze Forever' After Getting So Drunk at 32nd Birthday it Left Her In Bits
Music wildcat Cardi B got so wasted during her blowout 32nd birthday bash, she vowed, "I will never, ever drink again!"
Following her epic party in the Big Apple, the I Like It singer posted a video of her in bed covering her naked boobs and looking a disheveled mess, promising: "I will never, ever drink again. I will never. Pray for me. Wait, I'm still drunk."
Her vow came before her U.S. Election meltdown in the wake of Donald Trump's victory – which saw her unleash an expletive-laden rant towards Trump's supporters after the Republican leader dramatically seized control of the election.
She also noted a friend who was with her got so sick on the way to afterparties, she threw up.
The pal also ratted on the mom of three young kids, saying Cardi had downed the "whole" bottle of Hennessy Cognac.
Earlier on October 11, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, hosted her "Bardi in the City" bash wearing a sexy, black cut-out dress she got from the strip club where she once took it off using the name Camilla.
"So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress," the “WAP” singer explained. "The dress. I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small, and there wasn't enough fabric.
"So I got my ass in a truck and went to Staten Dolls Gentlemen's Club, Club, where I worked at for four years, and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night.
"I love the fact that they don't see me like CARDI B. They still treat me like CAMILLA ... my stripper name."
At her party, she danced with her friends all night and passed out shots. Missing from the birthday bash was her estranged hubby, Offset, 32, dad of her three kids, but his absence didn't stop the “Bodak Yellow” singer from having a blast.
