Trump-Hating Wildcat Cardi B 'Swears off Booze Forever' After Getting So Drunk at 32nd Birthday it Left Her In Bits

Music wildcat Cardi B got so wasted during her blowout 32nd birthday bash, she vowed, "I will never, ever drink again!"

Following her epic party in the Big Apple, the I Like It singer posted a video of her in bed covering her naked boobs and looking a disheveled mess, promising: "I will never, ever drink again. I will never. Pray for me. Wait, I'm still drunk."

Her vow came before her U.S. Election meltdown in the wake of Donald Trump's victory – which saw her unleash an expletive-laden rant towards Trump's supporters after the Republican leader dramatically seized control of the election.