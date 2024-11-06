Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Cardi B

Trump-Hating Wildcat Cardi B 'Swears off Booze Forever' After Getting So Drunk at 32nd Birthday it Left Her In Bits

cardi b birthday bash
Source: MEGA

Cardi B claims she is going teetotal after her recent bender.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Music wildcat Cardi B got so wasted during her blowout 32nd birthday bash, she vowed, "I will never, ever drink again!"

Following her epic party in the Big Apple, the I Like It singer posted a video of her in bed covering her naked boobs and looking a disheveled mess, promising: "I will never, ever drink again. I will never. Pray for me. Wait, I'm still drunk."

Her vow came before her U.S. Election meltdown in the wake of Donald Trump's victory – which saw her unleash an expletive-laden rant towards Trump's supporters after the Republican leader dramatically seized control of the election.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b birthday bash
Source: MEGA

Cardi B vowed: ‘I will never, ever drink again’ following her 32nd birthday bash.

Article continues below advertisement

She also noted a friend who was with her got so sick on the way to afterparties, she threw up.

The pal also ratted on the mom of three young kids, saying Cardi had downed the "whole" bottle of Hennessy Cognac.

Earlier on October 11, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, hosted her "Bardi in the City" bash wearing a sexy, black cut-out dress she got from the strip club where she once took it off using the name Camilla.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b birthday bash
Source: MEGA

Cardi reportedly downed a 'whole’ bottle of Hennessy Cognac.

MORE ON:
Cardi B

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

"So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress," the “WAP” singer explained. "The dress. I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small, and there wasn't enough fabric.

"So I got my ass in a truck and went to Staten Dolls Gentlemen's Club, Club, where I worked at for four years, and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night.

"I love the fact that they don't see me like CARDI B. They still treat me like CAMILLA ... my stripper name."

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b birthday bash
Source: MEGA

Missing from the birthday bash was the singer's estranged husband Offset.

At her party, she danced with her friends all night and passed out shots. Missing from the birthday bash was her estranged hubby, Offset, 32, dad of her three kids, but his absence didn't stop the “Bodak Yellow” singer from having a blast.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.