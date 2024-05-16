'I Cannot Be a Wife': Cardi B Gets Candid About State of Marriage With Offset 5 Months After Split
Cardi B and Offset aren't giving up on their marriage — but they have a lot of work to do as individuals before they officially get back together, and one of them might not be willing to do the labor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bodak Yellow singer, 31, addressed the state of their union, revealing she put her career and children ahead of their relationship, and she's okay with that.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi said her marriage always took a backseat to her music.
“We have our own bad stuff,” she shared. “We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life.”
Cardi further explained where Offset sat on her list of priorities, revealing her “career comes first” and her “kids come second” while admitting that romance and intimacy fell by the wayside.
“Sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship,” she stated, noting that her personal life often falls in “last” place.
While the WAP rapper admitted to her shortcomings as a partner, she shared that she's unwilling to change.
“I don’t want to grow,” Cardi said. “I remember last year when we was going through our hard time. And it’s like, ‘Put your album out. You’re overstressing. When was the last time we went on a vacation?’ And it’s like, ‘I don’t got time to go on a vacation, because this comes first.'”
It's not that they don't love each other. Cardi said there are plenty of feelings between them still.
“I think it through. We think it through, because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends," she told the outlet. “And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”
Cardi and Offset have split before, but they announced their latest separation in December following cheating rumors. The exes still attend events together and spend time as a family, but they aren't living under the same roof.
“When Offset comes around, he comes around,” Cardi shared, saying he's a “helping hand” with their kids: Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2. She also said they are each other's support system following a few years, including the murder of Offset's late Migos rapper Takeoff.
“We’re really both each other’s cheerleader,” Cardi revealed. “I don’t really like talking to people. I’m not as social. If I want something from somebody, he’ll be the one that will talk. Because I don’t like asking.”
Cardi and Offset started dating in 2017 and got secretly married within months. She filed for divorce in 2020 but called it off.