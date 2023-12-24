Cardi B and Offset's Relationship Timeline Explained in 15 Clicks
January 2017: Cardi B and Offset Collaborated on a Track
Cardi B and Offset met at an industry event, and the male rapper immediately pursued her and started expressing his desire to talk to her. They became collaborators and friends before dating for good, and they released the track Lick a month before their romance sprouted.
February 2017: They Started Dating
Romance rumors emerged when Cardi B and Offset attended the Super Bowl 51. In an interview with The Tonight Show in 2021, the Handsome And Wealthy rapper said they had their first date at that time.
"I wanted to do something that was not normally done, you know what I'm saying? I wanted to have fun ... so I took her to the Super Bowl," he said.
Meanwhile, Cardi B told GQ she told her publicist to inform Offset she was shy, adding, "And he was like, 'No, I really like her. I'm really feeling her.' We was talking, we was making out. We didn't f---."
May 1, 2017: Cardi B and Offset Made Their Red Carpet Debut
Cardi B and Offset ignited the buzz more when they arrived at a Met Gala afterparty together. Still, the pair continuously refused to comment on their relationship.
"It's been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder," she told Fader Magazine. "And I see how good things are going for them and how popping it is to be number one. And I'm like, I want that."
October 27, 2017: Offset Popped the Question During a Concert
Only a few months after they started dating, the Migos rapper proposed to Cardi B amid the Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia.
January 2018: Offset's Cheating Rumors Emerged
Things took a wild turn when Offset was slapped with a cheating controversy after videos showed him in bed with several women. He did not totally deny the scandal when he addressed it in his interview with Rolling Stone.
Meanwhile, Cardi B responded to the talks in a tweet, writing, "No, it's not right for a [n----] to cheat…But what you want me to do? Go f--- me another n----? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s--- happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo."
February 2018: Cardi B Continued Dismissing Offset's Alleged Infidelity
A month after the videos were publicized, Cardi B spoke candidly about Offset's alleged infidelity during a discussion with Cosmopolitan. She also slammed the media and reminded them it was her life, so she would make her own decisions.
"I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented," she shared. "I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s--- with my man, and I don't got to explain why."
April 2018: Cardi B and Offset Announced Their Pregnancy
Amid the infidelity rumors, Cardi B and Offset announced the good news regarding their first baby. The Bodak Yellow rapper shared the news while performing on the stage of Saturday Night Live.
December 5, 2018: Cardi B and Offset Split For the First Time
Following the continuous accusations, Cardi B revealed in an Instagram video that she and Offset decided to break up.
"It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father," Cardi B wrote.
January 2019: They Rekindled Their Romance
Only a few weeks after their split, Cardi B and Offset gave their relationship a second shot.
August 2020: Cardi B Reflected on Their Marriage
Speaking for the September issue of ELLE, Cardi B looked back at her married life with Offset and the dramas surrounding it.
"There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt," she noted. "But there's a lot of love there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world."
September 15, 2020: Cardi B Filed for Divorce
Shortly before their third wedding anniversary, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset and cited it was contested. She requested primary physical and legal custody of their daughter.
October 2020: They Sparked Reconciliation Rumors
While they stayed away from each other for months, the pair found their way back to each other during Cardi B's 28th birthday. Offset made it up with her by gifting her with a Rolls Royce.
June 26, 2023: Offset Tweeted About Cardi B's Alleged Infidelity
Fans were left shocked when Offset tweeted Cardi B's alleged infidelity. He wrote on X, "My wife f----- a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come."
The Tomorrow 2 hitmaker responded by singing the first verse of Keyshia Cole's I Should Have Cheated.
July 31, 2023: Offset Debunked His Claims
Offset addressed the buzz he created in his interview with Angela Yee. Far from what he said in the tweet, he clarified Cardi B did not cheat on him.
"That's my wife. I love her to death," he said. "If you got a New York woman, you know she's a pitbull at the mouth. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night. We [were] going back and forth and I was like, 'Watch this.' "
December 4, 2023: Cardi B and Offset Unfollowed Each Other and Split
Following a tumultuous year, Cardi B and Offset sparked split rumors when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. They also posted cryptic tweets which seemingly targeted their relationship.
A few days later, Cardi B confirmed on her Instagram Live she had been single "for a minute now."
"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings," the rapper went on.