Cardi B and Offset's Relationship Timeline Explained in 15 Clicks

January 2017: Cardi B and Offset Collaborated on a Track

Source: MEGA Offset was celebrating his birthday in Miami during Cardi's emotion Instagram live stream,

Cardi B and Offset met at an industry event, and the male rapper immediately pursued her and started expressing his desire to talk to her. They became collaborators and friends before dating for good, and they released the track Lick a month before their romance sprouted.

Article continues below advertisement

February 2017: They Started Dating

Source: MEGA Offset was linked to Amber Rose, Alexis Skyy, Ayana Charm and Justin Watson.

Romance rumors emerged when Cardi B and Offset attended the Super Bowl 51. In an interview with The Tonight Show in 2021, the Handsome And Wealthy rapper said they had their first date at that time. "I wanted to do something that was not normally done, you know what I'm saying? I wanted to have fun ... so I took her to the Super Bowl," he said. Meanwhile, Cardi B told GQ she told her publicist to inform Offset she was shy, adding, "And he was like, 'No, I really like her. I'm really feeling her.' We was talking, we was making out. We didn't f---."

May 1, 2017: Cardi B and Offset Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Source: MEGA Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus.

Cardi B and Offset ignited the buzz more when they arrived at a Met Gala afterparty together. Still, the pair continuously refused to comment on their relationship. "It's been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder," she told Fader Magazine. "And I see how good things are going for them and how popping it is to be number one. And I'm like, I want that."

Article continues below advertisement

October 27, 2017: Offset Popped the Question During a Concert

Source: MEGA Cardi slammed Offset for 'feeling yourself' due to his new album she helped promote.

Only a few months after they started dating, the Migos rapper proposed to Cardi B amid the Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia.

Article continues below advertisement

January 2018: Offset's Cheating Rumors Emerged

Source: MEGA Cardi B is considered one of the most influential rappers of all time by Forbes.

Things took a wild turn when Offset was slapped with a cheating controversy after videos showed him in bed with several women. He did not totally deny the scandal when he addressed it in his interview with Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Cardi B responded to the talks in a tweet, writing, "No, it's not right for a [n----] to cheat…But what you want me to do? Go f--- me another n----? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s--- happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo."

Article continues below advertisement

February 2018: Cardi B Continued Dismissing Offset's Alleged Infidelity

Source: MEGA Cardi B worked as a stripper when she was younger, and she admitted to using drugs and robbing men to get money.

A month after the videos were publicized, Cardi B spoke candidly about Offset's alleged infidelity during a discussion with Cosmopolitan. She also slammed the media and reminded them it was her life, so she would make her own decisions. "I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented," she shared. "I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s--- with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

Article continues below advertisement

April 2018: Cardi B and Offset Announced Their Pregnancy

Source: MEGA Cardi B reportedly suffered an assault while working as a stripper.

Amid the infidelity rumors, Cardi B and Offset announced the good news regarding their first baby. The Bodak Yellow rapper shared the news while performing on the stage of Saturday Night Live.

Article continues below advertisement

December 5, 2018: Cardi B and Offset Split For the First Time

Source: MEGA Cardi B infamously has a beef with Nicki Minaj that led to an altercation.

Following the continuous accusations, Cardi B revealed in an Instagram video that she and Offset decided to break up. "It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father," Cardi B wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

January 2019: They Rekindled Their Romance

Source: MEGA Offset expanded his career and became an actor through 'NCIS: Los Angeles.'

Only a few weeks after their split, Cardi B and Offset gave their relationship a second shot.

Article continues below advertisement

August 2020: Cardi B Reflected on Their Marriage

Source: MEGA Cardi B slammed Offset in an expletive-ridden video on his birthday.

Speaking for the September issue of ELLE, Cardi B looked back at her married life with Offset and the dramas surrounding it. "There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt," she noted. "But there's a lot of love there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world."

Article continues below advertisement

September 15, 2020: Cardi B Filed for Divorce

Source: MEGA Cardi accused Offset of liking to 'play games' when she was 'most vulnerable.'

Shortly before their third wedding anniversary, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset and cited it was contested. She requested primary physical and legal custody of their daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2020: They Sparked Reconciliation Rumors

Source: MEGA Cardi B and Offset's relationship had been plagued with infidelity rumors.

While they stayed away from each other for months, the pair found their way back to each other during Cardi B's 28th birthday. Offset made it up with her by gifting her with a Rolls Royce.

Article continues below advertisement

June 26, 2023: Offset Tweeted About Cardi B's Alleged Infidelity

Source: MEGA Cardi B stayed with Offset even after finding out about the s-- tape he had with another woman.

Fans were left shocked when Offset tweeted Cardi B's alleged infidelity. He wrote on X, "My wife f----- a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come." The Tomorrow 2 hitmaker responded by singing the first verse of Keyshia Cole's I Should Have Cheated.

Article continues below advertisement

July 31, 2023: Offset Debunked His Claims

Source: MEGA Offset shared in a since-deleted tweet that his estranged wife cheated on him.

Offset addressed the buzz he created in his interview with Angela Yee. Far from what he said in the tweet, he clarified Cardi B did not cheat on him. "That's my wife. I love her to death," he said. "If you got a New York woman, you know she's a pitbull at the mouth. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night. We [were] going back and forth and I was like, 'Watch this.' "

Article continues below advertisement

December 4, 2023: Cardi B and Offset Unfollowed Each Other and Split

Source: MEGA Fans criticized Cardi B for patching things up with Offset even after he cheated on her.

Following a tumultuous year, Cardi B and Offset sparked split rumors when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. They also posted cryptic tweets which seemingly targeted their relationship. A few days later, Cardi B confirmed on her Instagram Live she had been single "for a minute now." "I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings," the rapper went on.