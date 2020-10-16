Cardi B Is ‘Still' Divorcing Offset 'As of Now' After Kissing at Her Birthday Bash

Cardi B and Offset are still getting divorced despite their recent reunion at the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s 28th birthday bash. The exes locked lips while partying in Las Vegas on October 10 — just one month after calling it quits — according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Despite their PDA, the pair is not officially back together.

“As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce,” a source told Us Weekly, about the rappers, both 28, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture. “[They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to coparent as best as they can.”

News of Cardi and Offset’s divorce was first reported in September. Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had split after nearly three years of marriage and a source said they “both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time.” One month later, the Migos member praised Cardi on Instagram in a birthday tribute on October 11, sparking rumors that they may be rekindling their romance.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! [You] overcame every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up!” he wrote at the time. “Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f–king balling I’m lucky.”

After photos from Cardi and Offset’s PDA-filled Las Vegas trip surfaced online, she addressed the rumors about their reconciliation in an Instagram Live on Tuesday, October 13.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—k,” she said. “We’re some really typical two young mother—kers [who] got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f—kin’ dysfunctional-ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”

The couple secretly wed in September 2017. They initially called it quits in 2018 after Offset’s rumored infidelity, but reunited in 2019. Cardi spoke about their relationship in Elle‘s September 2020 issue.

“I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything,” she explained to the magazine. “But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”