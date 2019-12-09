Cardi B Explains Why She Forgave Offset After He Cheated: It’s ‘Us Against The World’ Rapper even stood by her man during his latest infidelity scandal.

Cardi B is explaining why she decided to forgive and take back husband Offset after he cheated on her last year.

“Everybody has issues,” the rapper said in an interview for Vogue’s January 2020 cover story. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

RadarOnline.com readers recall Cardi, 27, dumped Offset, 27, back in December 2018, just over one year after they tied the knot in a private ceremony. At the time, she told her fans on Instagram that she and her baby daddy fell out of love after months of battling relationship issues.

In the midst of their breakup drama, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was arrested for attempting to attack Offset’s alleged mistress at a strip club in Queens, New York. She pleaded not guilty to the attempted assault charges this June but could still face up to four years in prison if convicted. Her next court date has not been revealed, and the case has been sealed.

Despite it all, Cardi took Offset back after he publicly apologized for his infidelity by crashing her performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles that December.

“He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she told the magazine. “Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”

After Cardi and Offset rekindled their romance, many of the star’s fans slammed her as weak and bashed her for taking him back.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she told Vogue. “But it’s real-life s**t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed, and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.”

Now, the stars — who share 1-year-old daughter Kulture — are doing better than ever, so much so that when cheating rumors spread last week, Cardi jumped straight to social media to defend her man.

“Babe, I know you done some dumb s**t, everybody know he’s done some dumb **t, but c’mon, n***as ain’t dumb, n***as ain’t crazy,” she said on Instagram after Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, accused Offset of sliding into her DMs. “We’ve been so good, we had a sweet weekend, life has been good. That’s why I ain’t getting no rowdy. Simple as that. Okay, love you guys.”

Cardi even shared an Instagram Story video of her husband scrolling through his phone and showing an email from Instagram, confirming that his account was hacked. In the clip, Offset assured fans he did not send Jade a direct message saying “Miss u fr,” instead, someone hacked his account and sent it for him. Doting wife Cardi backed up his story.

No further details about the alleged hacking incident have been revealed.