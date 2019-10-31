Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wild Ellen! DeGeneres Dresses Up As A Stripper, Grinds & Twerks On Cardi B The show host wore a glittery stripper costume for Halloween.

Ellen DeGeneres shocked her show audience this Halloween by walking onto the stage dressed up as Cardi B’s character in the movie Hustlers.

“I’m Cardi E!” the host said, making jokes about her massive plastic bosom. “E is for Ellen, it’s also my bra size.”

The comedian — wearing a glittery black stripper outfit which included a plunging mini dress, fishnets, neon yellow acrylic nails, and a blonde wig with pink strands — gave her fans her sexiest, most hilarious poses.

She was practicing her “Okurr,” when Cardi B, 27, walked in, wearing an elegant suit.

Seeing the rapper, Ellen, 61, started twerking — or attempting to. Cardi — who was a stripper before making it big in the music industry — then took it upon herself to show the host some moves.

The audience went wild as the star flaunted her famous twerk.

“That’ll give you a couple of bucks right there,” she said. “I’ll give you $20. I’ll buy a lap dance form you.”

Ellen then grinded on Cardi while the audience cheered.

Later on in the show, Ellen asked the “Money Bag” rapper about her recent sexy nurse costume.

“I went to my husband’s show. I was dressed as a nurse because these girls been sick all year!” Cardi joked. “Who got a fever?”

“That’s nice. I think you could make anything look naughty though,” Ellen told her before pointing out that her outfit for the talk show was “very, very classy — and yet naughty.”

Cardi then revealed that after the show she’d be dressing up as Moana to go trick or treat with her 1-year-old daughter, Kulture.