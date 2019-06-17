Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bootylicious! Cardi B’s Catsuit Rips At The Seams During Wild Twerk Session Rapper’s butt busts out of colorful outfit on Bonnaroo Festival stage.

Cardi B suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while performing at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this weekend. As shocking photos show, the rapper’s dazzling rainbow catsuit ripped right on her butt as she jumped up and danced onstage.

As she twerked and twerked, the catsuit’s seams continued to bust open!

Cardi, 26, seemed unfazed by the accident and continued raging for her fans despite the fact that half her booty was hanging out of her outfit!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper rocked purple boot heels to match her colorful catsuit and showed off her toned abs in the skin-tight look. She wore shimmering makeup and let her hair fall on her shoulders for the appearance.

At one point during the concert, Cardi went onstage in nothing but a cream robe and beige strapless bra. As the bra shimmied down her boobs, fans caught a glimpse of what seems to be a reddish scar on her right breast — likely from her most recent surgery.

This May, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cardi admitted she got her boobs redone following daughter Kulture’s birth.

“I just got my boobs redone,” Cardi said. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out.”

“Yes, my daughter f***ed me up,” she added. “She did. She so did.”

Cardi got her first boob job at 19 and has never tried to hide her affinity for plastic surgery.