Holy Boobs! Selena Gomez Busts Out At Premiere Of First New Movie Since Mental Breakdown The actress showed off some major cleavage in shocking photos!

Selena Gomez was busting out at the premiere for her new movie, The Dead Don’t Die, on Monday night, an RadarOnline.com has all the shocking photos!

Gomez walked the red carpet at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in a short, all black dress, complete with ruffled shoulder cuffs and a revealing top.

The upcoming horror-comedy zombie film about a group of police officers who fight a zombie takeover happening in their small-town marks Selena’s big Hollywood comeback, since exiting the spotlight after her mental breakdown last year.

As Radar readers remember, the “Back To You” singer, and Justin Bieber ex, checked herself into a rehab facility to work on her health last October. After her release, Selena went on a complete cleanse,moving out of Hollywood and taking a break from the spotlight.

But now she’s back, even performing with Cardi B on her hit song “Taki Taki” at Coachella.

