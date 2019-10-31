Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fa-boo-lous! Top Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2019 Exposed Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin & other stars show off their sexiest & scariest looks.

Too cute to spook!

Halloween is here and celebrities have begun to dress up in costumes in light of the holiday.

RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of those Hollywood stars that have tapped into their Halloween spirit and transformed themselves into their desired characters.

On Thursday, October 17, Kourtney Kardashian took a break from her motherly duties to transform into 26-year-old singer Ariana Grande. The reality star posted a photo of her on Instagram holding a microphone and rocking Grande’s signature blonde ponytail and a pink baby doll dress.

That same day, a few familiar faces attended the Fright Nights Halloween costume party at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in Florida.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice went to the event as her rendition of Disney’s Maleficent. The hot mom flaunted her legs with a leather bodysuit and miniskirt that she paired with fishnet tights and over-the-knee leather boots. To complete her queen-like costume, she donned a leather cape and golden crown and walked around with a cane.

Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe also showed up to the event. The pair opted for a couple’s costume: they both donned sailor suits for the evening.

Melissa’s outfit consisted of a sparkling royal blue and white bodysuit, red tie and a white hat. Joe, on the contrary, showed off his muscles in a sleeveless black tank top with a red and white collar and hat. He even drew an anchor on his right arm to go along with his look!

Carmen Electra, clad in a leopard print catsuit, channeled her inner catwoman, for the night’s festivities. She accessorized her costume with a black corset, leather gloves, a leather collar and cat-inspired makeup.

The DJ for the night, The Bachelor‘s Vinny Ventiera, wore a mask and a bandana as he provided the music for the event.

Though Jenny McCarthy wasn’t at the party, she showed off her Halloween spirit while at work the day before. While recording the Jenny McCarthy Show on Sirius XM on Wednesday, she threw on a green and black striped hat and temporarily became a witch.

At the start of the month, Charlize Theron also dressed up as a witch when she visited Disneyland with her children.

Scroll through to see photos of celebrities in their costumes!