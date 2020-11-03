Cardi B Officially Calls Off Divorce From Offset After the Couple’s Reunion The pair shared a kiss during the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper's birthday bash in Las Vegas.

Cardi B and Offset are giving their relationship another shot! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 28, has called off her divorce from the Migos member, also 28, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

On Sunday, November 1, Cardi filed to dismiss her divorce documents “without prejudice,” the publication reported, just six weeks after filing the initial paperwork to end their marriage on September 15. Us Weekly first confirmed that the couple – who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture — had split after nearly three years of marriage. About a month later, Cardi and Offset were spotted locking lips while partying in Las Vegas on October 10, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

“As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce,” a source told Us Weekly, once photos of the kiss surfaced online. “[They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to coparent as best as they can.”

Offset also praised Cardi on Instagram in a birthday tribute on October 11, sparking rumors that they may be rekindling their romance. After photos from Cardi and Offset’s PDA-filled Las Vegas trip went viral, she addressed the rumors about their reconciliation in an Instagram Live on Tuesday, October 13.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—k,” she said. “We’re some really typical two young mother—kers [who] got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f—kin’ dysfunctional-ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”

The couple secretly wed in September 2017. They initially called it quits in 2018 after Offset’s rumored infidelity, but reunited in 2019. Cardi spoke about their relationship in Elle‘s September 2020 issue.

“I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything,” she explained to the magazine. “But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”