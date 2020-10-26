Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Offset Is Stopped by Beverly Hills Police During Instagram Live The rapper was driving through a rally for President Donald Trump.

Migos rapper Offset was stopped by the Beverly Hills police on Saturday, October 24, while driving through a rally for President Donald Trump in California.

The musician, 28, shared the entire incident via Instagram Live. In the clips, which were reposted to social media, Offset — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — could be seen arguing with the officers.

“I’m a f–king celebrity, do you know who I am? I’m Offset from Migos,” he told the police. “You told me to put my hands up. I’m not doing that.”

He added, “There’s 25,000 people on my livestream. You’re gonna get sued publicly.”

The police responded, claiming that they were told, “You guys were waving guns at people.” Offset responded, “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?”

Before the livestream came to an end, a police officer reached into the rapper’s vehicle.

“That’s not legal, you can’t just open my door,” Offset told him.

Following the incident, the Beverly Hills Police Department released a Twitter statement that said a passerby claimed someone “pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him.” They also clarified that “the passenger in the vehicle was arrested” and reports that Offset was arrested are “inaccurate.”

The police did confirm the arrest of a man named Marcelo Almanzar, 20, who TMZ reported is the cousin of Offset’s wife, Cardi B.

“The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon,” the Beverly Hills Police Department’s statement read.