Cardi B Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3...After Filing for Divorce AGAIN From Husband Offset: ‘With Every End Comes a New Beginning’
Cardi B suddenly has a lot going on in her life!
RadarOnline.com can reveal the WAP rapper confirmed she was expecting baby number three, shortly after it was announced she'd officially filed for divorce from husband Offset following nearly seven years of marriage.
Cardi B took to social media on Thursday, August 1, to share several sultry snapshots featuring her in a red dress and matching fur coat that showed off her chest and pregnant belly.
She wrote: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"
"Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"
The rapper shared the happy news of her pregnancy one day after she filed for divorce. Although few additional details are known at this time, her rep confirmed to Page Six she was seeking primary custody of their two kids – Kulture and Wave.
Despite the rumors that infidelity ultimately led to their split, a source familiar with the on-again, off-again couple revealed: "They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cardi B opened up on her marital struggles with Offset in a May interview when she said she felt like they were from "two different worlds".
The I Like It artist said: "We have our own bad stuff. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. Sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship."
“I think it through. We think it through, because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”
