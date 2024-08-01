Cardi B Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3...After Filing for Divorce AGAIN From Husband Offset: ‘With Every End Comes a New Beginning’

Cardi B took to social media on Thursday, August 1, to share several sultry snapshots featuring her in a red dress and matching fur coat that showed off her chest and pregnant belly.

She wrote: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

"Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"