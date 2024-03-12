Cardi B's BFF Star Brim, Ex-Godmother to NYC Gang, Sentenced to 1 Year Behind Bars

Cardi B's close friend Star Brim will be doing prison time for her crimes despite name-dropping the rapper in a final attempt to avoid a stint behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brim, who was the Godmother of the 5-9 Brims, was hoping for probation but will have to settle for one year and a day incarcerated as well as a three-year supervised release as part of her sentence.