Cardi B's BFF Star Brim, Ex-Godmother to NYC Gang, Sentenced to 1 Year Behind Bars
Cardi B's close friend Star Brim will be doing prison time for her crimes despite name-dropping the rapper in a final attempt to avoid a stint behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brim, who was the Godmother of the 5-9 Brims, was hoping for probation but will have to settle for one year and a day incarcerated as well as a three-year supervised release as part of her sentence.
Judge George B. Daniels' sentence is aimed at preventing Brim from reverting to her gang-related past by imposing strict conditions upon her release.
At that point, Brim must participate in an outpatient mental health program and undergo periodic drug testing as well as fulfill a $100 special assessment fee.
Brim will serve her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, which happens to be the same place Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice completed an 11-month prison sentence starting in 2014 for fraud charges.
Her surrender is set for before 2 PM on July 1, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As part of her supervised release, her mandatory conditions include not committing another federal, state, or local crime, and cooperating in the collection of DNA as directed by the probation officer.
We previously reported on Brim's arrest in 2020 as part of an NYPD gang round-up.
Prosecutors said the 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes.
Brim, for her part, was accused of ordering an attack on two female bartenders at a strip club in New York because they had been disrespectful to an associate.
Brim ultimately reached a plea deal.
In her motion seeking leniency, she detailed her troubled childhood and past abuse.
Brim also shared her accolades, noting that her "Instagram presence grew tremendously because of her friendship with Belcalis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B."
"Throughout the years, Star has developed skin care products, advertised other products and became an 'influencer' — which has allowed her to earn additional income," the motion read.
Brim's lawyer also stated that she did a 180 since her arrest, explaining that "the one-time Godmother of the gang, completely changed her life, wanting to raise her child in a stable, productive environment."