Cardi B Tells Court Alleged Assault Victim Doesn’t Have a ‘Single Picture’ of Supposed Injury, Didn’t See a Doctor for 4 Years

The suit claimed Cardi struck Ellis in the head, face and body. The complaint accused Cardi of spitting on Ellis and using “multiple profanities and racial slurs against [Ellis] who is African American.”

Cardi claimed she was pregnant with her daughter Kulture at the time but had yet to reveal the news to the world.

In the lawsuit, Cardi denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The musician accused Ellis of provoking the incident and said her actions were done in self-defense.