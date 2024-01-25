Cardi B Tells Court Alleged Assault Victim Doesn’t Have a ‘Single Picture’ of Supposed Injury, Didn’t See a Doctor for 4 Years
Cardi B slammed the female security guard who sued her over an alleged assault for failing to produce a single photo of her injuries to back up her story.
In a newly filed court document, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bodak Yellow rapper claimed accuser Emani Ellis' alleged “injury is fictitious.”
As we previously reported, Ellis sued Cardi over an alleged incident that went down on February 24, 2018. While at work at a medical building, Ellis said noticed Cardi leaving a doctor’s office.
Ellis claimed she approached Cardi to ask for a photo, but the rapper became upset. In the suit, the security guard said Cardi allegedly assaulted her.
The suit claimed Cardi struck Ellis in the head, face and body. The complaint accused Cardi of spitting on Ellis and using “multiple profanities and racial slurs against [Ellis] who is African American.”
Cardi claimed she was pregnant with her daughter Kulture at the time but had yet to reveal the news to the world.
In the lawsuit, Cardi denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The musician accused Ellis of provoking the incident and said her actions were done in self-defense.
The parties are set to face off at a trial scheduled for April.
In her new motion, Cardi revealed the injury that Ellis claimed to have sustained.
Cardi’s lawyer wrote, “This is an alleged assault and battery case in which [Ellis] claims that she was scratched by [Cardi’s] fingernail during a verbal altercation that ensued after Plaintiff, a security guard, was caught attempting to take pictures of a pregnant Defendant (whose pregnancy was unannounced) during Defendant’s visit to her ob/gyn.”
In addition, “[Ellis] does not have a single picture of herself or the alleged scratch. Further, [Ellis] did not obtain any purported medical treatment until 4 years after the alleged incident.”
Cardi presented the information as part of her effort to block Ellis from using six doctors as testifying experts.
Ellis has yet to respond.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, over the past couple of months, Cardi asked the court to block certain evidence and testimony from the upcoming trial.
Specifically, she asked that any mention of past fights she was involved in with third parties NOT be talked about in front of the jury.