Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Cardi B
Exclusive

Cardi B Tells Court Alleged Assault Victim Doesn’t Have a ‘Single Picture’ of Supposed Injury, Didn’t See a Doctor for 4 Years

cardi b scores small victory assault lawsuit trial security guard female medical building self defense
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 25 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cardi B slammed the female security guard who sued her over an alleged assault for failing to produce a single photo of her injuries to back up her story.

In a newly filed court document, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bodak Yellow rapper claimed accuser Emani Ellis' alleged “injury is fictitious.”

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b scores small victory assault lawsuit trial security guard female medical building self defense
Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, Ellis sued Cardi over an alleged incident that went down on February 24, 2018. While at work at a medical building, Ellis said noticed Cardi leaving a doctor’s office.

Ellis claimed she approached Cardi to ask for a photo, but the rapper became upset. In the suit, the security guard said Cardi allegedly assaulted her.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b scores small victory assault lawsuit trial security guard female medical building self defense
Source: MEGA

The suit claimed Cardi struck Ellis in the head, face and body. The complaint accused Cardi of spitting on Ellis and using “multiple profanities and racial slurs against [Ellis] who is African American.”

Cardi claimed she was pregnant with her daughter Kulture at the time but had yet to reveal the news to the world.

In the lawsuit, Cardi denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The musician accused Ellis of provoking the incident and said her actions were done in self-defense.

Article continues below advertisement

The parties are set to face off at a trial scheduled for April.

In her new motion, Cardi revealed the injury that Ellis claimed to have sustained.

MORE ON:
Cardi B
cardi b
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Cardi’s lawyer wrote, “This is an alleged assault and battery case in which [Ellis] claims that she was scratched by [Cardi’s] fingernail during a verbal altercation that ensued after Plaintiff, a security guard, was caught attempting to take pictures of a pregnant Defendant (whose pregnancy was unannounced) during Defendant’s visit to her ob/gyn.”

In addition, “[Ellis] does not have a single picture of herself or the alleged scratch. Further, [Ellis] did not obtain any purported medical treatment until 4 years after the alleged incident.”

Cardi presented the information as part of her effort to block Ellis from using six doctors as testifying experts.

Ellis has yet to respond.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b scores small victory assault lawsuit trial security guard female medical building self defense
Source: MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, over the past couple of months, Cardi asked the court to block certain evidence and testimony from the upcoming trial.

Specifically, she asked that any mention of past fights she was involved in with third parties NOT be talked about in front of the jury.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.