Cancer-Stricken King Charles 'Taking Turn For Worst': Monarch 'Suffering Agonizing Lip Sores, Fatigue and Endless Grueling Chemo'
Cancer patient King Charles is bravely pushing himself to the limit to fulfill his royal duties, but insiders say the monarch has taken a secret turn for the worse and is pushing himself into a grave.
RadarOnline.com previously revealed how frail Charles, 75, was "dicing with death" by putting his cancer treatment on hold for his recent exhausting 11-day visit to Australia and Samoa, where he met with dignitaries, attended functions and even faced angry protesters.
Our sources now say it was obvious that something was wrong with him on the trip and he was very, very weak.
"Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way," confided an insider. "Anyone can see he's not well."
During the trip, Charles reportedly traveled with two personal physicians, one of whom was seen following him with a black medical bag believed to contain some of the king's own blood in case of a medical emergency and a transfusion was needed.
And an ambulance was part of the king's motorcade wherever he went.
But it was his appearance that was most alarming, particularly his grotesquely red and inflamed, sore lips, a condition that medical experts say can be caused by chemotherapy treatments.
"His sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror," revealed the insider. "And his complexion is raw and ruddy. His courtiers worry he's neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first. Clearly, he's sicker than he makes himself out to be."
During the visit Down Under, the British monarch and Queen Camilla, 77, watched a dance at a Sydney indigenous community center, attended a BBQ lunch where they used tongs to cook sausages, and inspected the navy fleet at Sydney Harbour, among other low-key events.
"There were whispers going around Charles seemed so very frail," continued the source. "It looked like all he could do was just smile, shake hands and bob his head while he let Camilla be the animated one."
Charles also wound up canceling a New Zealand leg of the tour on doctors' orders.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the monarch, who waited more than 70 years to ascend the throne, was diagnosed with cancer following prostate surgery just months after being crowned.
Palace officials have refused to elaborate on the type of cancer he has, though they've denied it has anything to do with his prostate.
Charles initially stepped back from royal duties but continued to dabble in paperwork and meet with the prime minister once a week while undergoing outpatient cancer treatment.
His first public appearance came when he greeted the crowd after the Easter Service at Windsor Castle on March 31. And in May, he visited an army barracks where he quipped about being "allowed out of my cage."
But the sad truth is he remains imprisoned by the disease.
"He's still receiving treatment and there is no end date, which is a red flag in itself," warned the insider. "Unlike Princess Kate, who's now in remission from her own cancer, the king is far from being given the all-clear.
"But he insists on cramming his schedule with more public appearances. It all seems too much too soon. He's not looking well, and one would suspect he's not feeling well either."
Others pointed out the ongoing rift between his sons, Prince William, 42, and Prince Harry, 40, has created stress that further taxes the king's health.
Right now, sources said Harry is angling to return to the family fold part-time but heir apparent William is adamantly against it.
"The family drama is wearing on Charles, who just doesn't have the energy he used to have and tires easily," said the insider. "The feeling is he needs to conserve his strength because he's far from out of the woods. But he keeps driving himself on, and everyone is worried where t will lead."
