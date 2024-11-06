Vulnerable Cher's Boytoy Lover Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards 'Slyly Using His 5-Year-Old Son Slash' to 'Drive Wedge Between Diva and Her Kids'
Vulnerable Cher's boytoy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards is using his five-year-old son, Slash, to drive a wedge between the “Dark Lady” singer and her own kids, sources say.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders with knowledge of the famed family's fracas said 38-year-old Edwards is hoping he can appeal to his 78-year-old lover's maternal instincts by using the young boy to help ingratiate himself further into her good graces – and her $360 million fortune – while simultaneously deepening her rift with sons Elijah Blue Allman and Chaz Bono.
"Alexander knows Cher has powerful connections in show business and he also knows that she has a very protective side for those she loves," murmured our mole. "He's betting that she'll take Slash under her wing and make sure he comes out a winner later in life!"
Conniving Edwards’ intent was on full display when a spy snapped him cozying up with Slash and the “If I Could Turn Back Time” diva at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
At the same time, sources said the music studio exec is playing on the already troubled relationship Cher has with Elijah, her 48-year-old son with late rocker Greg Allman, and Chaz, her 55-year-old gender-switcheroo kid from her marriage to the late Sonny Bono.
"Alexander probably figures the more he fans the flames of war between Cher and her own children, the more time she'll set aside for Slash," snitched the sleuth. "He's that type of guy when it comes to looking out for No. 1."
Cher has been battling with Chaz for years, ever since his transition from 2008 to 2010-with matters becoming so grave that she was reportedly "disinvited" to his upcoming wedding to Shara Blue Mathes.
- Cher, 78, 'Begging Kids For Reunion and Forgiveness' After Her Toyboy Romance With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 38, 'Implodes'
- Cher's Sons Think 'Hypocrite' Mom Has 'No Business Controlling Their Lives' After Conservatorship Filing: Report
- Cher Denies Kidnapping Plot Allegations Involving Son, Says Private Family Matter is Related to His Addiction Issues
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Meanwhile, sources said the “Believe” belter is also at odds with troubled Elijah Blue over her ultimately unsuccessful attempt to have him placed under a court-ordered conservatorship so she could manage his health and finances.
"Let's face it – Cher is short two children at the moment and here comes this beautiful little boy into her life who reminds her so much of playing mother to her own two kids," explained a source. "It's the perfect chance for Alexander to further sink his hooks into her and to make sure Slash has every advantage in life.
"It's a made-to-order situation and he's not letting it slip by!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.