Vulnerable Cher's Boytoy Lover Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards 'Slyly Using His 5-Year-Old Son Slash' to 'Drive Wedge Between Diva and Her Kids'

"Alexander knows Cher has powerful connections in show business and he also knows that she has a very protective side for those she loves," murmured our mole. "He's betting that she'll take Slash under her wing and make sure he comes out a winner later in life!"

Conniving Edwards’ intent was on full display when a spy snapped him cozying up with Slash and the “If I Could Turn Back Time” diva at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

At the same time, sources said the music studio exec is playing on the already troubled relationship Cher has with Elijah, her 48-year-old son with late rocker Greg Allman, and Chaz, her 55-year-old gender-switcheroo kid from her marriage to the late Sonny Bono.