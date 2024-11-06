Divorced 'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner, 69, 'Saddling Up to 'Woo Hoda Kotb', 60, as Both 'Battle Heartache'
Divorced Yellowstone stud Kevin Costner has his eye on outgoing Today cohost Hoda Kotb – and the sassy single mom is thrilled the TV cowboy wants to gallop in her direction, sources say.
"With his bitter split behind him, Kevin's made it known that he's back in the hunt for a new romantic partner," an insider squealed to RadarOnline.com. "And he's made it pretty clear his sights have zoomed in on also available Hoda!"
Kotb, 60, ended her eight-year romance with financier fiancé Joel Schiffman, 66, months before in 2022
Kevin, 69, and wife Christine Baumgartner, 50, pulled the plug on their marriage after two decades together and three kids – Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.
The Bull Durham hunk recently praised Kotb by crowing, "She's got a spark!"
Meanwhile, the NBC chatterbox – who is mother to adopted daughters Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 4 – tittered over fans twinning her with Costner after his appearance on Today by playfully saying, "Well, if the viewers want it!"
The daytime dynamo's onscreen partner Jenna Bush Hager has even admitted folks have approached her on the street and begged, "You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner!" Jenna jawed, "I was like, 'Wow, I didn't realize they were flirting behind my back.’"
A pal said: "Hoda and Kevin are a match made in heaven. They've had their romantic difficulties in recent years – Kevin going through his acrimonious split with Christine and Hoda breaking up with Joel. But this feels perfect right now."
Kotb has shared her intention to leave the morning TV grind for a better work-life balance – and sources snitched she's raring to find love again.
The friend dished: "Kevin loves a powerful woman, and Hoda is a sucker for a pretty face. You can pretty much book that this is going to happen!"
