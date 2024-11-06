Your tip
How America's Liberals Are Going Insane Over Trump's MAGA victory — With CNN Host In Tears and MSNBC's Joy Reid Branding Florida 'Right-Wing' and 'Fascist'

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Joy Reid and Van Jones
Source: MEGA/MSNBC/CNN

MSNBC panellist Joy Reid CNN political analyst Van Jones were visably upset by Donald Trump's Election victory.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 6:53 a.m. ET

Liberal Americans are losing their minds over Donald Trump's victory.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kamala Harris-supporting political commentators have been venting their frustrations on various rolling news stations covering the Election, while Trump supporters have been lapping up his crushing win.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump's victory has left some liberal Americans fuming.

MSNBC commentator Joy Reid launched a tirade live on air as Florida turned out overwhelmingly in favour of Trump, slamming voters and describing the state as being under the power of an "extremist, right-wing, fascist-type government."

She said: "Think about the last two weeks and the things that Donald Trump has said into the TV that people could hear him say and do.

"The vulgarity in front of families with young children and the threats to do mass deportation and a violent start to his dictatorship on day one, you name it.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris' supporters have struggled to control emotions on TV election coverage.

Reid told her fellow MSNBC panellists she couldn't fathom Trump was securing support from half the population in spite of his often controversial stances.

She added: "If all of that gets you half of the votes... what does it tell you? We need to really take a step back and think about what does that say about us."

After Florida was called for Trump early in the evening, Reid said: "It's a pure Project 2025 in miniature in Florida.

"That extremist sort of right-wing, fascist type government in Florida, does that make it more of an attractive place?"

Embedded Image
Source: CNN

CNN political analyst Van Jones said people are waking up to a 'nightmare'.

When Texas was called for the former president, Reid described black voters in Houston as "deeply suppressed" and went on to blame "white women" voters after North Carolina became the first swing state to plump for Trump.

Meanwhile, CNN political analyst and former Barack Obama staffer Van Jones looked on the verge of tears while delivering a sombre speech as the vote counts stacked up in Trump's favour.

He later wrote on X: "People woke up this morning with a big dream. They are going to wake up tomorrow in a nightmare."

Embedded Image
Source: MSNBC

MSNBC commentator Joy Reid launched a tirade live on air.

CNN presenter Jake Tapper was also on air for much of the election night and on several occasions seemed flabbergasted by voting results.

He performed double takes when looking at polling numbers and stumbled over his words when reporting the voter turnout in favour of Trump in the likes of Georgia, New Carolina and Virginia.

In the UK, election coverage host Emily Maitliss, working for Channel 4 which deployed ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a pundit, was pulled off air and forced to apologise after referring to Trump as "bats****" on live TV.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump is been lapping up his victory in typical style.

Maitlis said: "When Donald Trump talked about eating cats and dogs, half of America was just thinking: 'This is bats***.'"

Her co-host Krishnan Guru-Murthy interjected: "Stop swearing. I have to tell the guests off for swearing and then you do it."

Maitlis replied: "I'm so sorry."

The Brit presenter had been discussing a racist conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating locals' pets.

Trump, 78, had sparked outrage by bringing up the conspiracy in his presidential debate with Democrat candidate Harris, 60.

