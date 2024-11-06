How America's Liberals Are Going Insane Over Trump's MAGA victory — With CNN Host In Tears and MSNBC's Joy Reid Branding Florida 'Right-Wing' and 'Fascist'

MSNBC commentator Joy Reid launched a tirade live on air as Florida turned out overwhelmingly in favour of Trump, slamming voters and describing the state as being under the power of an "extremist, right-wing, fascist-type government."

She said: "Think about the last two weeks and the things that Donald Trump has said into the TV that people could hear him say and do.

"The vulgarity in front of families with young children and the threats to do mass deportation and a violent start to his dictatorship on day one, you name it.”