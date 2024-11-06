Your tip
Dave Grohl

Devious Dave Grohl 'Risks Losing Half His $300M Fortune' As Fuming Wife 'Still Considering Divorce' Over Foo Fighters Rocker’s Lovechild Scandal

Devious Dave Grohl may lose half his $300M fortune as his wife considers divorce over his lovechild scandal.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

Devious Dave Grohl's cheating heart has put him at risk of losing half his $300 million fortune.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old Foo Fighters frontman recently revealed on Instagram he fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum, the mother of his three kids Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophella, 10.

"I’m doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," Grohl said about his fight to win back their trust.

Since he spoke out, the shamed rocker's his "distraught" wife has been in a state of limbo, whispered a snitch. "There's an intervention going on with her friends felling her she can't take him back and needs to divorce him now, and it's got Grohl in all kinds of panic, tattled a tipster.

Although Grohl's rep insisted the former Nirvana drummer is "committed to keeping his family together," the tipster noted: "It's now looking like divorce is increasingly likely."

A split would be expensive for Grohl, who could end up having to fork over as much as $150 million to 48-year-old Blum.

"Word is, they didn't have a prenup. If she doesn't forgive him, he'll be on the hook for an enormous chunk of change given that he's worth $300 million, plus he'll have to pony up a small fortune in child support payments.

"Dave wants to save the marriage, but if he doesn't find some miracle, he's looking at a bill that's

going to cost him millions," dished the insider. "It's the cost of cheating."

