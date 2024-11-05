Your tip
Cher's Young Lover Alexander 'AE' Edwards 'Desperate' For Singer Mom-Of-2 to Take His Son Slash 'Under Her Wing'

Photo of Cher, Alexander Edwards, and his son Slash
Source: MEGA

Cher's boyfriend Alexander Edwards wants her to mentor his son Slash.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Cher’s boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards is said to be "betting" on her success to pave the way for his five-year-old son, Slash.

Edwards, who is 40 years younger than the Believe hitmaker, is reportedly weaving his way into Cher's massive fortune while driving her further away from her own sons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

cher lover alexander desperate son slash under singers wing
Source: MEGA

Sources believe Edwards is hoping to tap into Cher's 'maternal instincts' when it comes to mentoring his young son.

Knowledgable insiders believe the music executive could be "using" his son's youth to take advantage of Cher's maternal instincts.

They claimed: "Alexander knows Cher has powerful connections in show business and he also knows that she has a very protective side for those she loves.

"He’s betting that she’ll take Slash under her wing and make sure he comes out a winner later in life."

cher lover alexander desperate son slash under singers wing
Source: MEGA

The singer has had a strained relationship with both of her older sons and was reportedly disinvited to Chaz's wedding.

Sources also believe Edwards is utilizing the troubled relationship Cher has with Elijah, her 48-year-old son with Greg Allman, and Chaz, her 55-year-old child with Sonny Bono, for his own benefit.

They added: "Alexander probably figures the more he fans the flames of war between Cher and her own children, the more time she’ll set aside for Slash.

"He’s that type of guy when it comes to looking out for No. 1."

cher alexander edwards slash mega
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose, Slash's mom, has only had positive things to say about Cher being in her son's life.

Cher has been at odds with Chaz for some time and was reportedly disinvited to his upcoming wedding to Shara Blue Mathes.

Sources also say she has been battling with Elijah after unsuccessfully attempting to place him under a court-ordered conservatorship to manage his health and financial decisions.

They explained: "Let’s face it — Cher is short two children at the moment and here comes this beautiful little boy into her life who reminds her so much of playing mother to her own two kids.

"It’s the perfect chance for Alexander to further sink his hooks into her and to make sure Slash has every advantage in life."

Cher

"It’s a made-to-order situation and he's not letting it slip by!"

At the end of October, Edwards and Cher spent some family time together at Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA premiere, where they posed with Slash on the red carpet.

cher lover alexander desperate son slash under singers wing
Source: MEGA

Cher has fiercely defended her and Edwards' 40-year age gap by saying 'love doesn't know math'.

When Cher was asked "how much fun it was with the little guy," the iconic hitmaker responded: "So much."

This wasn’t the couple’s first public outing with Slash; he was also present at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony as Cher was honored.

Edwards shares his son with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, whom he split from in 2021.

However, Rose has had nothing but positive things to say about Cher being in Slash's life.

She said on the Jason Lee Podcast: "I'm very happy that [Alexander is] with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there. It's not all mayhem and stuff."

Cher began dating the music executive in November 2022, roughly one month after the two briefly met during Paris Fashion Week.

The singer has always defended their 40-year age gap, one responding to a critic on X: "Love doesn't know math."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

