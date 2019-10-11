Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Addition! Amber Rose Welcomes Son Slash With Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards The model first announced her pregnancy this April.

Amber Rose is officially a mother of two!

The social media star gave birth to Slash Alexander Edwards, her second son and first child with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

The new father, who is the vice president of the Artists and Repertoire for Def Jam Recordings, took to Instagram this Thursday, October 10, to announce his newborn’s arrival with a touching message to Rose.

“Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my my sun [sic] in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar,” he captioned a photo of him holding Slash and kissing him on his forehead.

The model, 35, revealed she and Edwards, 32, were expecting back in April.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she captioned a photo from her ultrasound appointment at the time.

Edwards posted the same photo and shared some loving words towards the mother of his child.

“Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘Where the bitches @?’ ( jokingg – no hyper-masculinity).”

Throughout her pregnancy, the Slutwalk founder sporadically posted photos of her growing baby bump, but on one occasion, she opened up about her experience with hyperemesis gravidarum.

“For people that don’t know what it is, it’s basically extreme nausea, vomiting and dehydration, and [I’m] really, really tired,” Rose explained. “I can eat a little bit more now because I’m in my second trimester, but not much, and I pretty much sleep all day.”

She added, “To all the women out there who just pop out babies like it’s nothing, God bless you guys because oh, my God, it’s a lot,” she said on Instagram. “I want to be out. I want to be cute. I want to show off my belly. I can’t get off this couch. I’m just tired and want to barf all day. It’s just not fun. But it’s totally worth it. Totally, totally worth it.”

Readers know Rose, who shares 6-year-old Sebastian with her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, has long admitted to wanting more children. Shortly after separating from the rapper, she expressed her desire to have more babies with him.

“So I asked him for his sperm, like I always do, every time I’m around him,” Kanye West‘s ex shared on an episode of The Amber Rose Show.

“And I’m like, you know, ‘he’ll probably give me some more sperm, so we can have another baby!’” she continued. “But instead, he just put his babies on my face.”

Rose also reportedly attempted having another child during her brief romance with 21 Savage. As Radar exclusively reported, she and the rapper were trying to get pregnant after only six months of dating.

“Amber wants to get pregnant again and have another baby,” an insider snitched to Radar at the time. “Amber has been acting like she is pregnant for the last month. She has been trying hard.”

Now, thanks to her A&R boyfriend, her wishes have come true!