Muva wants another! Amber Rose is trying to get pregnant, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, and she covered up her belly in a series of telling photos. Kanye West’s ex is working on baby number two with her boyfriend, 21 Savage, who is a full decade younger! “Amber wants to get pregnant again and have another baby,” an insider snitched to Radar. Click through the gallery to find out all the details about baby crazy Rose.
Baby Fever! Amber Rose ‘Trying Hard To Get Pregnant’ With Boyfriend Of Only 6 Months
1
of
6
1 of 6
Muva wants another! Amber Rose is trying to get pregnant, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, and she covered up her belly in a series of telling photos. Kanye West’s ex is working on baby number two with her boyfriend, 21 Savage, who is a full decade younger! “Amber wants to get pregnant again and have another baby,” an insider snitched to Radar. Click through the gallery to find out all the details about baby crazy Rose.
Rose and rapper Wiz Khalifa share a son, Sebastian, but she wants to have more children the tattletale told Radar. “Amber has been acting like she is pregnant for the last month. She has been trying hard.”
5 of 6
West and Rose were locked in a nasty battle when he slammed Khalifa and dragged Sebastian into an argument. Rose sent a derogatory Tweet to West after he attacked her son, writing: “are u mad I'm not around to play in ur a*****e anymore?” West responded: “I don’t do that,” and the two eventually made peace.
6 of 6
The ex-stripper is ready for more children, despite only having dated 21 Savage for six months, snitches the source! “Amber wants another baby, she’s ready and she can take care of one,” the insider dished to Radar. What do you think abut Amber trying to have another baby? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Muva wants another! Amber Rose is trying to get pregnant, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, and she covered up her belly in a series of telling photos. Kanye West’s ex is working on baby number two with her boyfriend, 21 Savage, who is a full decade younger! “Amber wants to get pregnant again and have another baby,” an insider snitched to Radar. Click through the gallery to find out all the details about baby crazy Rose.
Rose and rapper Wiz Khalifa share a son, Sebastian, but she wants to have more children the tattletale told Radar. “Amber has been acting like she is pregnant for the last month. She has been trying hard.”
West and Rose were locked in a nasty battle when he slammed Khalifa and dragged Sebastian into an argument. Rose sent a derogatory Tweet to West after he attacked her son, writing: “are u mad I'm not around to play in ur a*****e anymore?” West responded: “I don’t do that,” and the two eventually made peace.
The ex-stripper is ready for more children, despite only having dated 21 Savage for six months, snitches the source! “Amber wants another baby, she’s ready and she can take care of one,” the insider dished to Radar. What do you think abut Amber trying to have another baby? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.