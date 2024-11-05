Secrets Behind Elon Musk’s Final Push for Trump Exposed – as Justice Department Warns His $1M 'Vote Grab Giveaway' Could Be Illegal

The 53-year-old already has a long list of moves for Trump including a controversial appearance at Madison Square Garden, as well as donating “substantial” amounts of money to a super PAC focused on Hispanic turnout.

Musk has even given numerous speeches for the Republican candidate.

Tony Gonzales, the Republican congressman from Texas, remarked on Musk's efforts: “He’s going all in — and you see that with the amount of resources that he and his team and the group has provided.

"But I would argue it’s, more importantly, time. There’s nothing more valuable than a person’s time. And Elon is literally campaigning every day in Pennsylvania.”