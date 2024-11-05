Secrets Behind Elon Musk’s Final Push for Trump Exposed – as Justice Department Warns His $1M 'Vote Grab Giveaway' Could Be Illegal
Elon Musk's main focus has been to make sure Donald Trump is President again.
The billionaire has pulled out all the stops for the former reality star including what can potentially be an illegal decision on his part, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 53-year-old already has a long list of moves for Trump including a controversial appearance at Madison Square Garden, as well as donating “substantial” amounts of money to a super PAC focused on Hispanic turnout.
Musk has even given numerous speeches for the Republican candidate.
Tony Gonzales, the Republican congressman from Texas, remarked on Musk's efforts: “He’s going all in — and you see that with the amount of resources that he and his team and the group has provided.
"But I would argue it’s, more importantly, time. There’s nothing more valuable than a person’s time. And Elon is literally campaigning every day in Pennsylvania.”
However, the CEO of Tesla may have pushed his attempts a tad too far earlier this month when his team held an open call within the super PAC to think up creative ideas for using Musk’s vast wealth.
According to an insider, one idea focused on paying $47 apiece to people who found others to sign a petition — helping Musk identify likely Trump voters in the process.
The petition eventually expanded to a $1million daily prize, leading to over one million signatures. It also led to the Department of Justice sending a warning letter to America PAC, suggesting that prosecutors could be investigating this as a possible criminal activity, since it is illegal to pay people to register to vote.
Musk's lawyer, Chris Gober, later claimed Trump's team does not choose the winners of its daily $1million giveaway to registered voters at random, instead it picks people who would be good spokespeople for its agenda.
Gober claimed in a hearing before Judge Angelo Fogliet: "There is no prize to be won, instead recipients must fulfill contractual obligations to serve as a spokesperson for the PAC."
Musk has already handed out $1million checks to 16 winners for their efforts.
Philadelphia district attorney Lawrence Krasner aimed to block the contest ahead of Tuesday's election, calling it an "illegal lottery".
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He stated: "I'll be seeking a lot more money than that for what Elon Musk and America PAC have done."
Despite Musk's efforts for Trump, the race between the ex TV star and Kamala Harris remains incredibly close, and the controversial businessman is already preparing himself in case of a loss.
On Sunday night, during his rally in Lititz, Trump spoke about how he believes the US elections are rigged against him.
He stated: "It’s a crooked country. They’ll want to put you in jail because you want to make it straight. Think of it, think of it. They cheat in elections and you call them on it and they want to put you in jail."
During his speech, he also said he “shouldn't have left” the White House after his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.