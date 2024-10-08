'Deluded, Aggressive, Obsessed With MeToo and Psychopathic': Sociologist Relives Her Horrific Diddy Profile Interview — When He Rebranded Himself 'Love'

Cottom sat down with Diddy in 2021 while he was attempting his latest rebrand, referring to himself as Love, when he started talking about how handsome he was at the age of 51.

Cottom told The Independent: "He kept talking about, 'I'm an attractive young man.

"The way he would describe himself, first of all, was 'young' which I thought was bizarre.

"It was telling that he has created a character version of himself that is powerful and sexy and physically attractive when really, what he is, is rich.