'Deluded, Aggressive, Obsessed With MeToo and Psychopathic': Sociologist Relives Her Horrific Diddy Profile Interview — When He Rebranded Himself 'Love'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been branded a "psychopath" by a journalist whom the disgraced rapper tried to "seduce" her during an interview.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul "sounded like a child" according to Tressie McMillan Cottom, also a trained sociologist, as she documented his life for a glossy profile piece in Vanity Fair.
Cottom sat down with Diddy in 2021 while he was attempting his latest rebrand, referring to himself as Love, when he started talking about how handsome he was at the age of 51.
Cottom told The Independent: "He kept talking about, 'I'm an attractive young man.
"The way he would describe himself, first of all, was 'young' which I thought was bizarre.
"It was telling that he has created a character version of himself that is powerful and sexy and physically attractive when really, what he is, is rich.
"Absent the money and the star power, I’m not sure we would look at him and think those things, but that's the kind of story a very scared, self-conscious little boy would write about himself, right?
“'The ladies love me. I’m so powerful. I’m so dope. I’m a playboy.' That sounded like a child."
Cottom then goes onto explain how Diddy began flirting with her, despite being several years older than the rapper, branding his actions: "One of the most deliberate acts of seduction I’ve ever been involved with."
She described his demeanor as "the way a man flirts with your friend's mother," trying to charm her, but not in a serious, sexual way.
Cottom explains: "My sense was he never really engaged with a woman like me, someone who didn’t really need anything from him.
"And he was a little off his game … so he kept trying different approaches."
Cottom admitted Diddy was surprisingly more enthusiastic about #MeToo than Black Live Matter, claiming the movement "inspired" him.
- WATCH: Veteran Hip Hop Reporter Choke No Joke Reveals 'Gay' Diddy Hit on Him at Party as He Tackles 'Hidden Homosexuality' in Rap
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Been Dropped by 18 Brands as Sexual Abuse Allegations Continue to Mount
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted for the First Time Since Settling Abuse Lawsuit Burying His Head in His Hands
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
She felt Diddy's apparent admiration for #MeToo jarred with his “Love” rebranding.
She said: "I think that is particularly egregious.
"After everything came out, choosing 'Love' felt like a psychopath move.
"It wasn't enough to try to rebrand himself and do all the reputation management, but that seemed like a very sort of particular thumb in the eye to his victims.
"That, to me, pushed it into being, you know … sick."
But following his assault on former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, coupled with his sex trafficking charges, the journalist believes Diddy's rebrand days are over.
Cottom added: "I think what matters now is he has probably been successfully prosecuted in the court of public opinion and, unlike a Harvey Weinstein, he doesn't get to come back. I don't think there’s a redemption story for Diddy.
"He wasn't powerful enough
"He was popular, but that’s not the same thing as powerful. So I’m pretty sure this is the end ... I think somebody who looked the way he looked, when he hit Cassie in that video and then shrugs it off, the way he did - the moment where he snaps back into character - (was) so chilling to me.
"I think that person is capable of having done almost anything."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.