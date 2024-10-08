Your tip
'Deluded, Aggressive, Obsessed With MeToo and Psychopathic': Sociologist Relives Her Horrific Diddy Profile Interview — When He Rebranded Himself 'Love'

'Deluded, Agressive, Obsessed With MeToo and Psychopathic': Sociologist Relives Her Horrific Diddy Profile Interview — When He Rebranded Himself 'Love'
Source: MEGA

Sean 'DiddyCombs was branded a 'psychopath' by journalist he tried to seduce.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been branded a "psychopath" by a journalist whom the disgraced rapper tried to "seduce" her during an interview.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul "sounded like a child" according to Tressie McMillan Cottom, also a trained sociologist, as she documented his life for a glossy profile piece in Vanity Fair.

diddy tupac shakur shooting murder accusations crime scene expert
Source: MEGA

Diddy attempted to flirt with the interviewer and described himself as 'young' - even thought he was 51 at the time.

Cottom sat down with Diddy in 2021 while he was attempting his latest rebrand, referring to himself as Love, when he started talking about how handsome he was at the age of 51.

Cottom told The Independent: "He kept talking about, 'I'm an attractive young man.

"The way he would describe himself, first of all, was 'young' which I thought was bizarre.

"It was telling that he has created a character version of himself that is powerful and sexy and physically attractive when really, what he is, is rich.

denzel washington screamed at sean diddy combs for not respecting anyone during all night party in source
Source: MEGA

The journalist said Diddy 'sounded like a child'.

"Absent the money and the star power, I’m not sure we would look at him and think those things, but that's the kind of story a very scared, self-conscious little boy would write about himself, right?

“'The ladies love me. I’m so powerful. I’m so dope. I’m a playboy.' That sounded like a child."

Cottom then goes onto explain how Diddy began flirting with her, despite being several years older than the rapper, branding his actions: "One of the most deliberate acts of seduction I’ve ever been involved with."

sean diddy combs prosecutors working grand jury testimony
Source: MEGA

Diddy was particularly interested in the #MeToo movement.

She described his demeanor as "the way a man flirts with your friend's mother," trying to charm her, but not in a serious, sexual way.

Cottom explains: "My sense was he never really engaged with a woman like me, someone who didn’t really need anything from him.

"And he was a little off his game … so he kept trying different approaches."

Cottom admitted Diddy was surprisingly more enthusiastic about #MeToo than Black Live Matter, claiming the movement "inspired" him.

bono haunted sean diddy combs kiss golden globes
Source: MEGA

Diddy is having his own #MeToo accusations courtesy of his X-rated parties.

She felt Diddy's apparent admiration for #MeToo jarred with his “Love” rebranding.

She said: "I think that is particularly egregious.

"After everything came out, choosing 'Love' felt like a psychopath move.

"It wasn't enough to try to rebrand himself and do all the reputation management, but that seemed like a very sort of particular thumb in the eye to his victims.

"That, to me, pushed it into being, you know … sick."

sean diddy combs good fridae accused music mogul inviting her hotel party minor
Source: MEGA

Diddy was trying to rebrand himself to 'Love' during time of interview.

But following his assault on former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, coupled with his sex trafficking charges, the journalist believes Diddy's rebrand days are over.

Cottom added: "I think what matters now is he has probably been successfully prosecuted in the court of public opinion and, unlike a Harvey Weinstein, he doesn't get to come back. I don't think there’s a redemption story for Diddy.

"He wasn't powerful enough

"He was popular, but that’s not the same thing as powerful. So I’m pretty sure this is the end ... I think somebody who looked the way he looked, when he hit Cassie in that video and then shrugs it off, the way he did - the moment where he snaps back into character - (was) so chilling to me.

"I think that person is capable of having done almost anything."

