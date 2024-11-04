Your tip
'Desperate' Ben Affleck in 'Damage Control Overdrive' By Praising Ex Jennifer Lopez — As She Steps Out to Promote New Movie Ahead of Divorce Deal

ben affleck desperate as jlo steps out pp
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is said to be battling to keep Jennifer Lopez, right, sweet, ahead of what insiders say is going to be a brutal divorce deal that could cost him half his fortune.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Jilted Ben Affleck has started turning on the charm as the lawyers prepare his mega-money split from Jennifer Lopez.

And he's got $640m reasons to want to stay in the good books of J.Lo because they don't have a prenup in place and he doesn't want to get crucified as they divide up their monster bank balances and assets after just two years as man and wife, RadarOnline can reveal.

Lopez filed divorce docs to end her marriage to Affleck without a lawyer in Los Angeles County Superior Court in August, with insiders revealing there's 'no prenuptial agreement' between the pair, and Lopez did not mention one in legal papers.

The absence of a prenuptial agreement indicates that the earnings the stars pulled in amid their two years together would be classified as 'community property'.

jennifer lopez unstopable premiere
Source: MEGA

One major asset the estranged couple will need to agree on is a $60.85 million home in Beverly Hills, California that they purchased last year.

The former couple listed the home, which has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, in June for $65 million, then relisted it after making recent renovations for $68 million.

The 52-year-old actor and his friend Matt Damon's Artists Equity have produced the 55-year-old singer-and-actress's new movie Unstoppable, and despite their personal turmoil, the Accountant star is still a fan of Jennifer's work.

jennifer lopez unstopable premiere
Source: MEGA

Asked about the film's early positive reviews, Ben compared it to his other current project, the Cillian Murphy-starring Small Things Like These and said: "Unstoppable is a very different movie than this but in a way it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists.

"[Director] Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer [Lopez] and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome], and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film...Jennifer is spectacular."

A showbiz source told us: "Ben is correct to turn on the charm because he doesn't want to get crucified in the divorce deal. The numbers are off the scale the lack of a prenup doesn't help things.

jennifer lopez unstopable premiere
Source: MEGA

"Ben is mounting a charm and damage limitation offensive in tandem so, sure, he's gonna say all the right things about Jennifer."

Last month, the Hustlers actress admitted ending her marriage to Ben almost took her out "for good" but she doesn't regret her decision.

jennifer lopez unstopable premiere
Source: MEGA

Jennifer, who was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, told Nikki Glaser in a conversation for Interview magazine: "I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, 'That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like.' And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.'"

Asked if she doesn't regret the pain she went through, she added: "Not one second. That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did.

jennifer lopez unstopable premiere
Source: MEGA

"But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F***, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a f****** sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.' "

The On the Floor hitmaker didn't mention Ben by name throughout the interview but admitted it has been "f****** hard" being alone and there were times she has felt "sad" and "desperate" but she said she will be fine on her own.

