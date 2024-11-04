'Desperate' Ben Affleck in 'Damage Control Overdrive' By Praising Ex Jennifer Lopez — As She Steps Out to Promote New Movie Ahead of Divorce Deal

Jilted Ben Affleck has started turning on the charm as the lawyers prepare his mega-money split from Jennifer Lopez.

And he's got $640m reasons to want to stay in the good books of J.Lo because they don't have a prenup in place and he doesn't want to get crucified as they divide up their monster bank balances and assets after just two years as man and wife, RadarOnline can reveal.

Lopez filed divorce docs to end her marriage to Affleck without a lawyer in Los Angeles County Superior Court in August, with insiders revealing there's 'no prenuptial agreement' between the pair, and Lopez did not mention one in legal papers.

The absence of a prenuptial agreement indicates that the earnings the stars pulled in amid their two years together would be classified as 'community property'.