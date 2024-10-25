Jennifer Garner's 'Love Triangle': Actress 'Driving Away New Boyfriend' By Being Ben Affleck's 'Rock' Amid His Bitter J Lo Divorce Battle

Now that Affleck has split from Lopez after two years together, Garner has shown up for him as a close friend and confidant.

The source added: "Jen feels a sense of responsibility to Ben. But John wants to marry her — and he feels there should only be two people in a marriage, not there."

Affleck and Lopez initially met in 2002, got engaged, and broke it all off in 2004. They rekindled nearly two decades later and tied the knot inside a Las Vegas chapel in July 2022.

While Affleck and Lopez were seen together on several occasions this summer, including on Affleck's 52nd birthday, J Lo filed for divorce in Los Angeles on August 20.

The pair were spotted out together just one month later, but a source insisted the former couple were "still moving forward" with their divorce.

Last week, insiders claimed Affleck "never looked back" after calling it off with the Marry Me star.

They also said the Oscar-winning actor didn't fret over his decision to move out of their shared $68million home and that he's been "very focused on work and his kids" as a newly single man.

The former couple listed their marital home for sale in June — a little over a year after they bought the estate in May 2023.