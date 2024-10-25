Blustering ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Has ‘Left Show Bosses Seething’ After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
Blustering American Idol judge Luke Bryan shot down any chance of Beyoncé boosting the singing contest's sagging ratings with a guest appearance by suggesting the “Texas Hold 'Em” songbird isn't truly part of the country music family – and now the show's bosses are steamed, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The Nashville hitmaker, 48, appeared to defend the Country Music Association's snub of the R&B beauty's crossover album, “Cowboy Carter,” after the record got zero nominations.
Bryan, who is hosting the CMA Awards on November 20 with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, blathered: “If you're going to make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit. I'm all for everybody coming in and making country albums. But a lot of things don't get nominated."
His remarks followed Dolly Parton's apparent dis, which branded Bey's effort a "specialty album."
Bryan also wondered aloud about “Cowboy Carter's” sales figures – even though it's poised to be the bestselling album of 2024 for any artist NOT named Taylor Swift!
Texas-born Bey's first country disc galloped to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and sold more than 400,000 copies during its first week of release, more than double the initial sales of Bryan's recent album “Born Here Live Here Die Here.”
Although Bryan later clarified, "I respect Beyoncé," a source told this masthead American Idol brass are fuming over his big mouth and would have been thrilled to have hugely popular Beyoncé appear on the program.
Bey, 43, last visited Idol for the season 10 finale in 2011 when she belted out her hit “Crazy in Love.”
Said a TV insider: "They would give their eye teeth to get Beyoncé back on the show as a performer and mentor. Ratings were in the tank last season, and Beyoncé brings a fan base who will watch her.
"But Luke calling her out pretty much ended any chance of getting her back on Idol. Beyoncé doesn't go where she doesn't feel wanted."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.