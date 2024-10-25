Hoda Kotb 'On Desperate Manhunt for Country Boy' as She's 'Done With City Slickers': 'She'd Date a Farmer if He Treated Her Right!'

Now that she's free from her Today show gig, desperate-for-love Hoda Kotb is pouring her energy into finding Mr. Right, according to insiders — who told RadarOnline.com the famous chatterbox yearns for a simple, down-to-earth, regular Joe.

Sources snitched the 60-year-old single mom of two, who's flunked the dating game since the flop of her engagement to financier Joel Schiffman in 2022, is "done with these city types."