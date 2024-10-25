Your tip
Hoda Kotb 'On Desperate Manhunt for Country Boy' as She's 'Done With City Slickers': 'She'd Date a Farmer if He Treated Her Right!'

Hoda Kotb is on a search for a country boy, saying she's done with city slickers and wants a change.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Now that she's free from her Today show gig, desperate-for-love Hoda Kotb is pouring her energy into finding Mr. Right, according to insiders — who told RadarOnline.com the famous chatterbox yearns for a simple, down-to-earth, regular Joe.

Sources snitched the 60-year-old single mom of two, who's flunked the dating game since the flop of her engagement to financier Joel Schiffman in 2022, is "done with these city types."

Said a source: "She loves the idea of dating a country guy and has drawn a lot of inspiration from her friend Kathie Lee Gifford."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Kathie Lee quit Today in 2019 and split for a new and more easygoing life in Nashville.

Said the insider: "Whenever Hoda speaks to Kathie Lee and hears how happy she is, she gets a little envious."

Hoda is also impressed by songbird Lana Del Rey and her surprise hitching to rugged Louisiana gator guide Jeremy Dufrene.

"Hoda's had some rotten luck with men in the big city, and would date a farmer if he has a good heart and good values and treats her right," insisted the pal.

"She's looking for someone old-fashioned who opens doors for her, says, 'Yes, ma'am' and can use a toolbox."

She's also looking forward to settling in her new house in the quaint suburb of Bronxville, N.Y., where "the people are friendly and it's quiet and country-like."

Said the source: "But she's not drawing any boundaries. She'd date someone from Tennessee if he checked all the boxes."

