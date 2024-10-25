Leonardo DiCaprio's 26-and-Below Dating 'Golden Rule' Back in Spotlight After He 'Spent Night With 33-Year-Old Singer Teyana Taylor'

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Leonardo DiCaprio may have shattered his own "Golden Rule" after being seen with someone well outside his usual dating age. The 49-year-old Oscar winner reportedly spent the night with model Teyana Taylor, 33, until 3am at a club in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA DiCaprio was seen dancing with Taylor until the 'early morning hours' at a club in NYC.

Sources say DiCaprio — who's currently dating 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti — met Teyana at The Stafford Room in Manhattan on Sunday while attending a party she hosted for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ceretti was nowhere to be seen at the private bash.

Source: MEGA Taylor, who is 33 years old, is outside of DiCaprio's typical age range for women he dates.

Taylor and DiCaprio, who were also accompanied by a group of friends, "were pretty much together all night" until early morning, Page Six revealed. A source said they were "dancing very closely" and "hung out the whole night and were pretty much in a corner together".

They also said DiCaprio's pals were hanging in a nearby area, with actor Tobey Maguire even joining them at one point. The insider noted how Taylor appeared to be "very protective" of the Gatsby star and made sure nobody was bothering or approaching him throughout the night.

Despite some "flirty" behavior from DiCaprio’s side, the outlet was told the pair did not hold hands, kiss, or show any PDA at the club. And while no cheating went on, the actor reportedly still left the club with Taylor — though it's unclear if they hopped in the same car.

This wasn’t the first time DiCaprio was seen with Taylor, who separated from her husband Iman Shumpert in 2023 and has denied any rumors of a romantic connection between her and the actor. In February, he was seen with his hand on her rear while shooting a high-energy heist scene for their upcoming film, The Battle of Baktan Cross.

Source: MEGA DiCaprio has been dating model Vittoria Ceretti exclusively since November 2023.

A month later, the actor was spotted with his arm around a barely-dressed Taylor who affectionately caressed his face and fixed his hair. Leonardo has gained a reputation for exclusively dating women 26 and under — making his moments with Taylor even more rare.

Ceretti doesn't seem to be too worried about Taylor, though, as a source close to the couple told the outlet that they were "good friends". The insider noted how the models were also “out together the night of the Victoria’s Secret show to celebrate [Ceretti’s] runway debut" recently.

The Titanic actor has been dating Ceretti over the past year, with their relationship being confirmed as "exclusive" in November 2023. The pair was first spotted together in August last year and were spotted kissing at a club in Ibiza a month later.

Source: MEGA DiCaprio reportedly didn't cheat on Ceretti while he was at the club with Taylor, as the two weren't seen holding hands, kissing, or sharing any PDA.

Just hours before his night with Taylor on Sunday, DiCaprio was spotted enjoying an intimate dinner with Ceretti. They were also photographed during a leisurely, PDA-packed walk through NYC on Tuesday — with DiCaprio keeping a low profile in a facemask and baseball cap.

Shortly before getting in cahoots with the Vogue model, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com that DiCaprio made his famous string of model exes sign an NDA — preventing them from giving details about their time with the actor. The insider claimed The Revenant star escaped "messy drama" with his ex-girlfriends — including Camila Morrone, Nina Agdal, Gigi Hadid, and many others — due to him having his conquests sign NDAs before things got romantic.

They said: "He’s obsessive about it and has his assistant keep stacks of them on hand." "Plenty of women have stories to tell, but no one wants to go on the record because they’re afraid of what he could do legally."