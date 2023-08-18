20 Women Leonardo DiCaprio Dated: Naomi Campbell, Bridget Hall, Gigi Hadid and More
Bridget Hall
When Leonardo DiCaprio started his career, supermodel Bridget Hall reportedly became his first model girlfriend. He attended events with the former Victoria's Secret model, but she addressed the rumors in her 1998 interview with New York Mag, saying "nothing happened" between them.
Claire Danes
After starring in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film Romeo and Juliet in 1996, DiCaprio and Claire Danes got linked to each other — although they did not confirm their fling after the movie's premiere.
Naomi Campbell
DiCaprio added another woman to his fling list when he got linked to Naomi Campbell. The duo remained silent over their rumored relationship but have shown close friendship over the years.
Kristen Zang
Out of DiCaprio's early relationships, the one he had with Kristen Zang became his first confirmed connection.
Zang revealed in an interview with People that they started dating when the actor was doing his movie Marvin's Room in 1995.
"I visited Leo for long periods of time on various sets in different countries," she said. "I loved his friends and he loved mine. We were like one big happy family. Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together."
But the then-couple called it quits only four months after Zang's 25th birthday.
Amber Valletta
DiCaprio shared a short-lived fling with model Amber Valletta after the actor saw her in a magazine. They never confirmed their relationship, as well.
Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen and DiCaprio were linked around the time of Titanic's release in 1997. Reports said they briefly dated, but they never confirmed the buzz.
Liv Tyler
The daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, Liv Tyler, sparked dating rumors with the actor after photos of them attending a party together surfaced.
Eva Herzigová
DiCaprio first laid his eyes on Eva Herzigová when they met during The Man in the Iron Mask premiere.
Although they never confirmed their relationship, sources said they had a two-month affair while she was married to Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres. The Czech model also spoke highly of the actor even after they broke up.
"He's a wonderful person," she said, per The Mirror. "Our first night was a really nice experience. He is a very kind person and full of energy."
Virginie LeDoyen
In 2000, the Inception actor and Virginie LeDoyen reportedly started dating while filming The Beach. However, she seemingly dismissed the tabloid speculations in her interview with The Guardian.
"DiCaprio's life is the perfect example of how not to be. I would not wish his life on anybody. I can understand how it might seem a bit flattering to be in every newspaper and to have everyone imagining how your life must be. But frankly, it's not."
Gisele Bündchen
DiCaprio shared one of his longest relationships yet with Gisele Bündchen. The Catch Me If You Can star was 30, while the model was 25 at the time of their split.
Bar Refaeli
The actor marked another long romance with Bar Refaeli after they met at a U2 concert in Las Vegas. After five years of on-again, off-again relationship, the then-couple called it quits.
"Leo was getting a lot of pressure from friends, family, and Bar to take the next step in their relationship and get married," a source told E! News (via Today) at that time. "He wasn't ready for that."
Anne Vyalitsyna
Following his split from Refaeli, DiCaprio ignited a fling with swimsuit model Anne Vyalitsyna following their meeting in Ibiza.
Blake Lively
DiCaprio met another woman in his life, Blake Lively, while aboard Steven Spielberg's yacht in Monte Carlo ahead of the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. After a few months of dating, a source told E! News they parted ways due to "distance and timing."
Erin Heatherton
The Don't Look Up star dated Erin Heatherton for almost a year despite sparking buzz due to their age gap. Despite the issues surrounding their relationship, the duo ended things smoothly and drama-free.
Toni Garrn
DiCaprio dated another model, Toni Garrn, in 2013. They made their relationship red carpet official when they attended the 66th Cannes Film Festival in 2013, but they called it quits the following year.
Kelly Rohrbach
The public first spotted DiCaprio and Kelly Rohrbach together when the rumored couple spent a PDA-filled bike date in New York City in June 2015. The then-couple, who has an age difference of 16 years, broke up after a few months of dating.
"They both have intense work schedules and a lot going on in their lives right now," a source said at that time. "They are still friends and talking but it's over."
Rihanna
Nina Agdal
DiCaprio dated another model Nina Agdal, who is 17 years his junior, in 2016. After reports about them getting serious in October 2016, breakup talks surfaced in 2017.
Camila Morrone
DiCaprio first sparked dating rumors with Camila Morrone in 2017, and their relationship was also bombarded with criticism because of their age gap.
In 2019, the model addressed the issue and told her followers not to be mean to people "they know nothing about."
"I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good," she said.
However, their relationship ended in August 2022 after four years of dating, Us Weekly confirmed.
Gigi Hadid
Only a few weeks after DiCaprio's breakup from Morrone, multiple news outlets revealed that the Oscar-winning actor was dating Gigi Hadid. However, their relationship only lasted until February 2023 because the two were at "different points in their life, and it just didn't work out between the two of them."