Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She’s Stripped Away Big-Boobed Bimbo Persona Nearly 30 Years After Leaving 'Baywatch'
Pamela Anderson has finally "gotten off the rollercoaster of emotions" as she ditches her "blonde bimbo" persona 30 years after her Baywatch days.
The actress is stepping into a bold new era in her 50s — leaving behind her glamour, iconic figure, and messy love life for good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anderson quickly became a sex symbol at the height of Baywatch's popularity in the 90s, even becoming one of the most recognized Playboy models of all time.
But, having ditched her red swimsuit and image as an international sex symbol long ago, the actress has become better known as an animal rights activist and a supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Now, Anderson has reinvented herself again as a serious actress who is being considered for an Oscar for her newest film role.
While attending the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, where her new film The Last Showgirl received a standing ovation and rave reviews, the 57-year-old actress opened up about her next chapter of life.
She told Hello!: "I think being a woman in your 50s is inspirational."
"I've got off the rollercoaster of emotions over the past few decades. I barely even remember them, but here I am, and with all this experience."
Anderson added: "A lot of my career was about physicality, and it's been a journey, but it's also been part of the reason I've done this experiment with myself; to peel it all back, remember who I am and not be defined by what people do to me, but defined by what I do, and to have passion for the work and not become bitter or jaded — still finding joy in the process, in life and in this business."
Anderson's personal life exploded in the public eye following her troubled marriage to rocker Tommy Lee, the father of her sons Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 26.
She then had four more short-lived marriages to singer Kid Rock, poker player Rick Salomon, producer Jon Peters, and bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.
With a growing fascination for the actress, the miniseries Pam & Tommy was released in 2022 — which Anderson said was made without her permission and was "really crushing for her".
Now, she sees The Last Showgirl as a chance to turn the page.
Anderson plays the lead character of Shelley — someone the actress said she closely relates to.
She explained: "I was drawn to the script and felt a kinship. I've never really been offered a part like this, so I was excited."
"Another trait I related to was Shelley's belief in glamour — and how it was ending."
"I used my personal experience to try to find ways to encapsulate a life that's almost impossible to articulate — which I've been through from Playboy to Baywatch to all these different things — and try to navigate and relate to the script."
Hollywood quickly took notice of Anderson's latest role, as director Karim Ainouz cast her in his forthcoming arthouse thriller alongside Riley Keough, Elle Fanning, and Jamie Bell.
Anderson has been open about her struggles with severe depression following her years on Baywatch.
The actress was cast as C.J. Parker on the hit beachy series in 1992 and left the steamy show in 1997.
While attending the Zurich Film Festival for the premiere of The Last Showgirl earlier this month, she admitted: "I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."
Anderson said she "always knew she was capable of more", adding: "It's great to be a part of pop culture, but it's a blessing and a curse."
Shortly before, RadarOnline.com revealed how Anderson said her drug use almost led her down the same road as Amy Winehouse.
The actress also said she "felt like a failure" over the last 20 years and more recently started accepting herself.
