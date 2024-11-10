Very Single Pamela Anderson Lays Bare Her 'Exploitation' Over Sex Tape, How She's Ditched Playing Her Blonde Bimbo 'Character' — and the Real Reason She's Staying Make-Up Free
Pamala Anderson has decided to step away from her "blonde bimbo character" and open up about the "real her" as a wellness guru.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Playboy bombshell has become a homebody devoted to motherhood, gardening, and culinary arts after years of being "exploited" by the entertainment industry.
Anderson, 57, shared: "I created this character to combat or to cover up a lot of my disappointment in things that have happened along the way."
The former Baywatch actress says she has finally been able to be the person she has always been in her head.
During a Zoom interview, the 80s and 90s icon wore a t-shirt and zero make-up and declared: "Now I'm playing myself. Now I feel more myself than ever."
Amidst a turbulent past filled with public scrutiny and personal struggles, Anderson said she is ready to embark on a journey of self-reclamation.
By shunning conventional beauty norms and embracing her authentic self, she hopes to amplify a powerful message of self-acceptance and resilience to her fans.
The mother of two hopes to recontextualize her life story through her new memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story.
A major turning point for Anderson was at Paris Fashion Week in September last year, when she decided to go on the red carpet completely make-up-free.
She recalled thinking: "There's these beautiful clothes. I'm wearing Vivienne Westwood. I have this great hat and beautiful coat. Nobody's going to notice if I don't wear any make-up.
"I didn't realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me.
"It's a great message – we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day."
Two years ago, Hulu released the series Pam & Tommy based on the sex tape leak.
Anderson herself was not involved with the show's production.
She told The Sunday Times: "The idea of the whole thing happening was really crushing for me.
"There were times when people were exploiting my personal life and that was hard on all of us as a family.
"I feel like I've at least reclaimed the narrative of my life, and the boys are part of that. I don't want to be defined by what has happened to me – I want to be defined by what I do. And that's the difference now."
