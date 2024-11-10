Very Single Pamela Anderson Lays Bare Her 'Exploitation' Over Sex Tape, How She's Ditched Playing Her Blonde Bimbo 'Character' — and the Real Reason She's Staying Make-Up Free

Anderson, 57, shared: "I created this character to combat or to cover up a lot of my disappointment in things that have happened along the way."

The former Baywatch actress says she has finally been able to be the person she has always been in her head.

During a Zoom interview, the 80s and 90s icon wore a t-shirt and zero make-up and declared: "Now I'm playing myself. Now I feel more myself than ever."