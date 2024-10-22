New Abuse Scandal Erupts: Ex-Abercrombie CEO Arrested Amid Sex Trafficking Probe, Authorities Investigate Allegations Fashion Mogul Mike Jeffries, 80, and Others Sexually Exploited Young Men at Parties
Disturbing details have emerged about the arrest of ex-Abercrombie and Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeffries was accused of exploiting young male models at extravagant "sex parties".
Jeffries, 80, was arrested alongside his partner, Matt Smith, and a third man, Jim Jacobson, on Tuesday, October 22.
The 80-year-old fashion mogul's arrest comes a year after he was accused of exploiting male models in a bombshell civil lawsuit.
According to the indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York, Jeffries and his partner allegedly had sex with aspiring male models between December 2008 and March 2015.
Jacobson was accused of traveling "throughout the United States and internationally" with the intent of recruiting male models.
Prosecutors alleged part of Jacobson's recruiting process required models to perform sex acts on him, which were described as a "tryout" prior to the models sleeping with Jeffries and Smith.
Additionally, the defendants were accused of orchestrating a disturbed "referral system" in which models who helped recruit other men to meet with Jacobson were rewarded for doing so.
The indictment claimed eager young models were led to believe they would be given modeling opportunities with Abercrombie if they complied with the defendants' demands. Jeffries allegedly threatened to end their careers if they refused.
Jeffries, Jacobson, and Smith allegedly discussed "modeling opportunities that did not exist" after they handed out "itineraries for the sex events that did not refer to commercial sex".
At the parties, prosecutors claimed the trio hired security and required the models to "wear costumes" and "use sex toys to prepare for particular sexual acts".
In some instances, alleged victims were said to be given "prescription-grade erection-inducing substance for the purpose of causing the men to engage in sex acts in which they were otherwise physically incapable or unwilling".
Alleged victims were reportedly given muscle relaxers known as "poppers", as well as being forced to consume alcohol and Viagra.
Their alleged sex parties were said to last until "Jeffries and Smith decided they were over".
The indictment claimed phones were not allowed inside the parties – which were held at various locations around the world including New York City, England, France, Italy, Morocco, and Saint Barthelemy – individuals were not allowed to leave when they wanted and attendees were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements.
Brittany Henderson, an attorney representing victims in the civil lawsuit against Jeffries, told the Daily Beast: "Today's arrests are monumental for the aspiring male models who were victimized by these individuals.
"Their fight for justice does not end here. We look forward to holding Abercrombie and Fitch liable for facilitating this terrible conduct and ensuring that this cannot happen again."
