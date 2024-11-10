Sex-Obsessed Susan Sarandon's Lonely and Lusty Last Days: 'Thelma and Louise' Man-Eater, 78, Opens Up About Her Hunt for 'Open-Minded' Toyboy — and Death of Her Hollywood Career

During a recent interview, Sarandon, 78, said she would be "perfectly happy" dating a woman.

She said: "It has to be somebody who has curiosity, a sense of humor, intelligence and appetite for life.

"So, God bless you if you manage to find somebody who fulfils any of those things, whether they’re younger, whether they’re older, whether they’re female or male, whether they’re gender-fluid, whatever. Those are just details.

"I think the big thing is finding someone with an open heart and open mind who’s still curious."