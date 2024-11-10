Sex-Obsessed Susan Sarandon's Lonely and Lusty Last Days: 'Thelma and Louise' Man-Eater, 78, Opens Up About Her Hunt for 'Open-Minded' Toyboy — and Death of Her Hollywood Career
Susan Sarandon has opened up about her love life and her search to find someone with an "open heart" and "open mind" to share the rest of her life with.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Academy Award winning actress is focused on finding true love after she was essentially "blacklisted" from Hollywood following controversial remarks she made at a pro-Palestinian rally last November.
During a recent interview, Sarandon, 78, said she would be "perfectly happy" dating a woman.
She said: "It has to be somebody who has curiosity, a sense of humor, intelligence and appetite for life.
"So, God bless you if you manage to find somebody who fulfils any of those things, whether they’re younger, whether they’re older, whether they’re female or male, whether they’re gender-fluid, whatever. Those are just details.
"I think the big thing is finding someone with an open heart and open mind who’s still curious."
The Rocky Horror Picture Show actress wished the world learned a thing or two from the '60s.
Sarandon said: “I think that the Beatles were right.
"What is the line? 'The love you take is equal to the love you make.' I think it’s very hard these days, when we’re being assailed by so much negativity and selfishness and greed, to hold a place of love and possibility that people can find when the dust settles."
- Susan Sarandon All Smiles in First Appearance Since Being Dropped by Production Company for Anti-Semitic Comments
- Susan Sarandon Slammed: Actress Under Fire for Saying Jews Are 'Getting a Taste of What It Feels Like to Be Muslim' After Hamas Attack
- Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Her 'Phrasing' in Anti-Jewish Rant at NYC Pro-Palestinian Rally After Being Dropped From Agency
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Sarandon's world came tumbling down soon after she spoke at a pro-Palestine rally weeks after the October 7 attack on Isreal by Hamas.
The award-winning actress showed up to Penn Station in New York and chanted "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free". She also told a crowd of protesters: "There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."
Clips of her comments went viral on social media and several critics called her comments "antisemitic".
Sarandon quickly apologized, claiming she had intended to express concern over antisemitic attacks and made "a terrible mistake" in the way she phrased it.
She told The Sunday Times: "I was dropped by my agency, my projects were pulled.
"I’ve been used as an example of what not to do if you want to continue to work."
Another actress, Melissa Barrera, was dropped from the cast of Scream 7 for sharing pro-Palestine posts on social media, accusing Israel of committing a genocide.
Sarandon warned: "There are so many people out of work right now (since) November of last year … who have lost their jobs as custodians, as writers, as painters, as people working in the cafeteria, substitute teachers who have been fired because they tweeted something, or liked a tweet, or asked for a ceasefire."