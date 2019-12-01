Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Billy Dee Williams Comes Out As Gender Fluid Movie icon declares, 'I see myself as feminine as well as masculine.'

Billy Dee Williams, best known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars trilogy, has come out as gender fluid.

The Star Wars actor, 82, made the shocking revelation in an interview with Esquire.

“You see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine,” he disclosed to journalist Matt Miller. “I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

Williams, who also starred in Mahogany, has been married three times.

He married third wife Teruko Nakagami in 1972 and filed for divorce in 1993, but the two reportedly reconciled in 1997.

When discussing his thoughts on the alleged affair between his Star Wars co-stars Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher, Williams opined on relationships in general.

“As far as I’m concerned, I mean, I don’t care what people are — if they’re f***ing each other and they’re sucking each other, whatever they’re doing, that’s fine with me. I don’t care.”

Readers know Williams is not the only celeb to identify as gender-fluid.

As Radar reported, Sam Smith came out during an interview with Jameela Jamil on I Weigh Interviews.

“I’ve always been very free in terms of thinking about sexuality,” Smith said. “You fall in love with people, not genitals. I’ve tried to change that into my thoughts on gender.”

“You are just you. You are a mixture of all different things. You’re your own special creation. That’s how I take it,” Smith said. “I’m not male or female, I think I float somewhere in between. It’s all on a spectrum. I think the same with sexuality.”

Prior to that, Smith revealed he feels just as much woman as he is man and even shared he used to dress in women’s clothing.

“There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years,” said Smith.

Ruby Rose has also been open about her gender-fluid identity.

“For the most part, I definitely don’t identify as any gender,” she previously told Elle US. “I’m not a guy; I don’t really feel like a woman, but obviously I was born one. So, I’m somewhere in the middle, which — in my perfect imagination — is like having the best of both sexes.”