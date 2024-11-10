DiCaprio 'Still Wild' at 50: Despite Oscar-Winner Breaking 'Leo’s Law' By Dating Model Aged Over 25 Pals Insist There's No Chance He's Going to Grow Up
Leonardo DiCaprio has finally sustained a relationship with a woman older than 25 but those closest to him still believe the Titanic star hasn't abandoned his "wild" lifestyle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Academy Award winning actor's official date for his 50th birthday will be his 26-year-old Victoria's Secret model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.
Despite the couple's relationship making it past the one-year mark, a source claimed DiCaprio "doesn’t see the point in settling down".
A producer who worked with the actor said: "Everyone in town jokes about 'Leo's Law' because whenever you see him, he looks older but the women on his arm look exactly the same. They're usually blonde, always great-looking and half his age. My Tupperware is older than some of his girlfriends!
"Leo's parties are legendary. Last year he took over a private event space in Beverly Hills and everyone from Lady Gaga to Beyonce and Jay-Z to Kim Kardashian were there.
"Leo is usually on the sidelines, surrounded by beautiful young women, quietly watching and observing. But last year was a shocker because he got up and started rapping, which is the only time I've seen him put the spotlight on himself."
Famously, the Django Unchained actor's relationships with Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton and Nina Agdal all ended before their 25th birthdays.
Before Ceretti, he spent five years with TV actress Camila Morrone who starred in Amazon's hit musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, but broke-up with her weeks before she reached DiCaprio's infamous age threshold.
He had a brief fling with model Gigi Hadid when she was 27 but was quickly replaced by 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas in 2022.
The young scarlet’s father, actor Lorenzo Lamas, joked: "I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday. Enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts."
Their relationship ended after just a few months.
Several online sleuths point to DiCaprio's unconventional childhood, claiming he has "emotional immaturity", which occurs when a person becomes famous at an early age.
Reputation manager Eric Schiffer said: "Leo was a child star who became a superstar with Titanic, which he filmed when he was 21 and came out when he was 23.
"You often find people get 'stuck' at the age they became famous. Leo dated 23-year-olds when he became famous and he's still dating them today. It smacks of emotional immaturity when a person cannot find deep, meaningful love with someone their own age."
Schiffer told The Daily Mail: "One of life's great joys is finding a partner you share common goals and interests with, that you can build a family with.
"Leo seems to be stuck in an emotional time warp."
