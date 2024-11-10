DiCaprio 'Still Wild' at 50: Despite Oscar-Winner Breaking 'Leo’s Law' By Dating Model Aged Over 25 Pals Insist There's No Chance He's Going to Grow Up

Despite the couple's relationship making it past the one-year mark, a source claimed DiCaprio "doesn’t see the point in settling down".

A producer who worked with the actor said: "Everyone in town jokes about 'Leo's Law' because whenever you see him, he looks older but the women on his arm look exactly the same. They're usually blonde, always great-looking and half his age. My Tupperware is older than some of his girlfriends!

"Leo's parties are legendary. Last year he took over a private event space in Beverly Hills and everyone from Lady Gaga to Beyonce and Jay-Z to Kim Kardashian were there.

"Leo is usually on the sidelines, surrounded by beautiful young women, quietly watching and observing. But last year was a shocker because he got up and started rapping, which is the only time I've seen him put the spotlight on himself."