Trump's Brutal Mass Deportation Blueprint Unveiled: 'The Don', 78, Set to Send in Army in War to Boot Out All 20 Million of America's 'Poisonous' Illegal Immigrants

Tom Homan, the former head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump's first term, claimed no undocumented migrant would be exempt from potential deportation.

He outlined the focus on deporting the "worst of the worst" offenders and tightening border security through measures like shutting down the U.S. southern border, wall construction, and restarting the "Remain in Mexico" program.

Homan said: "People say, well, it sounds awful cruel, you want to remove millions.

"Let me say this. You have a historic illegal immigration crisis where you have numbers we’ve never seen before, in the millions and millions, of illegal aliens released in this country (and) we know the vast majority will not get asylum, so they don’t qualify."

The former head of ICE proposed using the U.S. military to aid in transportation, infrastructure building, and facilitating deportations. While the military wouldn't have arrest powers, they could assist in holding facilities and logistics to support the rising number of deportees.