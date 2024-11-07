Anxiety Over Inflation, Illegal Immigration and Anti-Wokery: Trump's Keys to the White House Revealed

Donald Trump claims much of his presidency will center on efforts to curb inflation, ramp up mass deportations, and dismantle the "woke" agenda. Though some of the Republican's plans have many Americans feeling hopeful, others — including economists — are worried Trump's proposals on inflation could make matters worse, RadarOnlilne.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Trump honed in on inflation and immigration during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Americans have been feeling the sharp effects of inflation — from housing to groceries — after its massive spike between 2022-2023. For months, this has dampened consumer confidence, with many voters criticizing the nation's economic performance — despite low unemployment and robust hiring by companies.

Source: MEGA The 47th president has constantly slammed 'woke' Liberals, even calling them 'losers'.

Trump consistently held the Biden administration responsible for the rise, and roughly three out of four voters reported that inflation had caused financial strain in their families over the past year. Even with no new policy out of the White House yet, inflation is expected to keep fading in the coming months.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index shows price increases have already fallen to just over 2%, down from more than 7% in 2022. Slower inflation means prices will rise slower and today's prices will not decrease — though Trump has promised to bring costs way down. He previously penned to "rapidly defeat inflation, quickly bring down prices, and reignite explosive economic growth".

However, many economists have noted how the American economy is currently in good shape — and Trump's plan could cause roadblocks. Although the 47th president aims to quickly lower gas prices, oil and gas analysts have argued that the price cuts he’s promising would be too large for energy companies to sustain.

Trump has also suggested imposing tariffs on U.S. trading partners, especially China, which could push prices up for U.S. consumers. In addition, he has promised a series of tax cuts that could put more money in the hands of consumers and businesses, which could give companies the ability to raise prices. Trump's plan for immigration restrictions could possibly slow economic growth by removing consumers from the market, and deportations could also contribute to rising prices by creating supply shortages.

Source: New York Post/MEGA Trump took victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

While the future of inflation may hang in the balance, Trump's plans regarding immigration have numerous Americans feeling hopeful. Many voters at this year's election, including some who were not registered Republicans, opposed offering a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

For example — Ms. Schaefer, 52, is a lifelong Democrat who said she "couldn't stand" Trump — still voted for him. She said: "I have never voted for a Republican, ever. But we are being flooded with immigrants who are prioritized over the needs of citizens."

The surge in migration at the southern border, which reached record levels under the Biden administration, has also had a nationwide impact. In July, 55% of Americans surveyed by Gallup expressed support for reducing immigration, a sharp increase from 28% in 2020.

Source: MEGA Majority of voters supported Trump's views on mass deportations and immigration.

Fifty-seven percent of voters in an October poll said they supported deporting immigrants living in the country illegally — 30% of which were Democrats. Just over half of voters nationwide, including 20% of Democrats, also expressed support for a border wall with Mexico.

Trump has put inflation and immigration at the top of his list, while constantly belittling "woke" ideals. The term "woke", often used by Conservatives to slam Liberals, refers to the belief that systemic injustices exist in American society and must be addressed. The MAGA enthusiast previously said that anyone who believes in being "woke" is a "loser", adding that "everything woke turns to s---" — see the video below.

