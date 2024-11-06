TRUMP EXODUS: How Millions of America’s Wealthiest are Planning to Flee 'Tinderbox' Nation — With Record Numbers of Passports Issued

Now that Trump can call himself the 47th President, many elites are now worried about political upheaval and economic instability that will come from his victory.

According to attorneys and advisors of some of the nation's richest, they have seen a major uptick in clients wanting to obtain a second passport as well as long-term residencies.

Dominic Volek, the group head of private clients at Henley & Partners, a company that advises the wealthy on international migration, explained: "We've never seen demand like we see now."