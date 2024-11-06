Your tip
TRUMP EXODUS: How Millions of America’s Wealthiest are Planning to Flee 'Tinderbox' Nation — With Record Numbers of Passports Issued

The wealthiest people in the country are planning to pack up and move away.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

The wealthiest people in the country have plans to pack up their begs and head out.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how Donald Trump winning the 2024 election has now shaken the nation, with many deciding to up and leave.

Trump became the 47th President of the United States, which may lead to the nation's richest moving.

Now that Trump can call himself the 47th President, many elites are now worried about political upheaval and economic instability that will come from his victory.

According to attorneys and advisors of some of the nation's richest, they have seen a major uptick in clients wanting to obtain a second passport as well as long-term residencies.

Dominic Volek, the group head of private clients at Henley & Partners, a company that advises the wealthy on international migration, explained: "We've never seen demand like we see now."

Trump beat out his opponent Harris.

Volek added that for the first time, some of the most wealthiest Americans are the majority of the company's largest client base, accounting for 20 percent of its business.

Volek revealed that the number of American citizens focusing on plans to move abroad is up at least 30 percent since 2023.

Issues such as political attacks on democracy and civil and social unrest are driving plans to leave America, as well as more opportunities in other countries from Spain to Greece and Italy and others.

The future of America now is up in the air.

David Lesperance, managing partner of an international tax and immigration firm, also shared his clients are leaving because of "politics and fear of violence."

He added: "For some of them, the primary thing is 'I don't want to live in a MAGA America.'"

All this comes as more than 24 million passports have been issued in 2024, according to the U.S. State Department, an increase from last year.

This now marks the third consecutive year of record-setting passport applications. Because of the increase, the State Department is aiming to open even more more passport facilities, including one in Florida.

All of these changes come as Trump has once again found himself in the White House after defeating Kamala Harris.

At a bash at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, close pal and Brit rightwing politician Nigel Farage said: "The mood is joyous. This is the most incredible political comeback in any of our lifetimes."

The nation expects major changes to come under Trump.

Meanwhile, Republicans Abroad spokesperson Sara Elliot said the former reality star gave Harris a “shellacking”.

She said: "This is what we would call in America a shellacking, a thumping. It is definitely not what we expected in some ways, being that the polls were as close as they are."

Scarlett Maguire, pollster at JL Partners, also added the 78-year made "huge progress" with both young voters and non-white voters.

As for the Democratic candidate Harris, she is expected to address her supporters and concede to Trump on Wednesday from Howard University, her alma mater.

A victory would have made Harris the first woman to hold the nation’s highest position.

Trump's inauguration will be held on January 20 at the Capitol.

