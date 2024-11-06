Trump's 'Mad MAGA Cabal' Revealed: From Egomaniacal Elon Musk to Anti-Vaxxer RFK JR and Wife-Beater Dana White
Donald Trump could potentially fill his new cabinet with fellow billionaires and MAGA allies, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the new President will begin the process of choosing his team and selecting other high-ranking administration officials in the coming weeks – with his inner circle so far branded a "mad MAGA cabal" by some commentators.
But the Republican is also reported to being creating new positions, including a committee to audit the entire federal government, which tech tycoon Elon Musk, 53, is believed to be in the frame for.
Musk was one of the biggest donors to Republican Party causes over this election campaign, and joined the Trump's watch party at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Tuesday evening.
Trump, 78, has also promised to put rival-turned-endorser Robert F. Kennedy Jr, 70, in charge of the nation's health agencies, but not in a job with the Department of Health and Human Services.
The position would be that of a self-styled health-cza.
Speaking to supporters via Zoom, Kennedy said: "The key, which President Trump has promised me, is control of the public health agencies, which is HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH and a few others.
One of his first policies, Kennedy said, would be to advise all public water systems in the U.S. to remove fluoride from its water.
At his rallies, Trump has touted Kennedy's focus on healthy food and said he would let the former independent presidential candidate "go wild" with his oversight.
In September, Kennedy's marriage to actress Cheryl Hines, 59, appeared to be doomed following his sexting scandal with young journalist, Olivia Nuzzi, 31.
But the couple now appear to be back on, like her wedding ring, which she took off in wake of the affair claims.
Trump loyalists are also pleading for the business mogul to hand UFC boss Dana White, 55, a role in his administration after his shocking speech during the president-elect's victory speech early Wednesday morning.
They believe he could make an ideal press secretary, due to his high-energy campaigning.
He said on stage surrounded by Trump and his family: "This is what happens when the machine comes after you, what you've seen over the last several years, this is what it looks like," in reference to the hostile coverage Trump's campaign has received from the mainstream media and Democrats.
White also took the opportunity to call out several YouTubers and podcast stars, saying: "I want to thank some people real quick. I want to thank the Nelk Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, Bussin' With The Boys, and last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan."
White sparked controversy when he was caught slapping his wife during a New Year's Eve party on vacation in Mexico in 2022 and later apologized for his actions
Trump's sons Eric, 40, and Don Jr, 46, will play a significant role in helping the president choose his cabinet, according to insiders.
