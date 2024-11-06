Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Liam Payne
Exclusive

Liam Payne’s Funeral Details Revealed: Singer’s Final Farewell Set For Cathedral Very Close to His Heart — As Devastated Dad Visits Shrine Dedicated to Son

liam payne funeral details revealed
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne to have final farewell at home city cathedral close to his heart as his devastated dad visits shrine in honor of the One Direction singer in sad trip.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Updated 11:06 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tragic One Direction star Liam Payne's funeral is set to be a "huge affair" taking place in a cathedral "close to his heart".

The news came as his broken dad Geoff made a second trip Tuesday to the shrine created by stricken fans outside the hotel in Argentina where Liam, 31, fell to his death three weeks ago, RadarOnline can reveal.

He could be seen grasping a single red rose in his hands. The grieving dad also embraced emotional fans who handed him a candle, which he left at the foot of the memorial.

It is believed he also went to the cemetery where his son's body is being kept, along with a security team. Payne's body was moved to the British Cemetery in the capital Buenos Aires last weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral details revealed
Source: MEGA

Payne's funeral is set to be a ‘huge affair’ taking place in a cathedral ‘close to his heart’.

Article continues below advertisement

Preparations to repatriate Payne's body are underway. His body is expected to be flown back to the UK this week, with a funeral taking place soon after.

Details of the service have not been announced and it has not been confirmed where it will be held but it could take place in his home city of Wolverhampton.

A source said: “Liam will have a very big send-off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart. Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral details revealed
Source: MEGA

Payne’s body is expected to be flown back to the UK this week, with a funeral taking place soon after.

Article continues below advertisement

“The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon.”

On October 16th, police officials confirmed that the One Direction singer had died after falling from the third floor of the hotel.

According to reports, the star had been acting erratically and was escorted back to his hotel room before he fell to his death from the third floor.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral details revealed
Source: MEGA

Payne’s toxicology report confirmed the singer had ‘multiple substances’ in his body at the time of death.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, it was reported Payne was "completely clean for weeks" before his death.

According to a close acquaintance, drug traffickers who preyed on Payne at the hotel in Buenos Aires pulled him back into despair.

The singer reportedly had successfully overcome his problems and been clean from narcotics while residing in the U.S.

Liam Payne’s toxicology report confirmed the singer had "multiple substances" in his body at the time of death.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral details revealed
Source: MEGA

Payne was reportedly 100 percent sober, but when he checked in at the hotel, at some point, someone there started giving him drugs.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

However, a close friend of the star revealed: "Liam had been clean for weeks. He had been to rehab more than once. He had had treatment in the UK and in California.

"And he had recently been taken on by a new psychiatrist in Florida. Everyone around Liam hoped that he was on the path to recovery.

"He went to Argentina to renew his USA visa where he had to undergo medical examination because of his history with alcohol and drugs,” the source continued.

"The results of the tests were good. Liam was 100 percent sober. But when he checked in at the hotel, at some point someone there started giving him drugs.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral details revealed
Source: MEGA

Results from the latest toxicology tests of Payne’s remains found traces of cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack cocaine.

Article continues below advertisement

“Liam had tried really hard to get clean, then they preyed on him. These people only care about money. They didn’t care about his health.”

Results from the latest toxicology tests of Liam’s remains found traces of cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack cocaine.

Pink cocaine – which is a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA – was also found in his system.

Argentine news website Infobae reported: "A forensic study carried out in Liam’s body determined the presence of cocaine.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral details revealed
Source: MEGA

Pink cocaine – which is a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA – was also found in his system.

Article continues below advertisement

"A test carried out by the [Buenos Aires] City Police on the substance found on Liam’s room table has not confirmed the white powder as cocaine.

A second test is to follow to determine the nature of the drug.

A report by ABC also stated: "A partial autopsy found that the former One Direction singer, who died at 31, had multiple substances in his system when he fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October. 16th.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral details revealed
Source: MEGA

An insider shared: ‘Liam will have a very big send-off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart.’

"Those substances included “pink cocaine" – a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others – as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack.

"An improvised aluminium pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.