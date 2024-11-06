Liam Payne’s Funeral Details Revealed: Singer’s Final Farewell Set For Cathedral Very Close to His Heart — As Devastated Dad Visits Shrine Dedicated to Son
Tragic One Direction star Liam Payne's funeral is set to be a "huge affair" taking place in a cathedral "close to his heart".
The news came as his broken dad Geoff made a second trip Tuesday to the shrine created by stricken fans outside the hotel in Argentina where Liam, 31, fell to his death three weeks ago, RadarOnline can reveal.
He could be seen grasping a single red rose in his hands. The grieving dad also embraced emotional fans who handed him a candle, which he left at the foot of the memorial.
It is believed he also went to the cemetery where his son's body is being kept, along with a security team. Payne's body was moved to the British Cemetery in the capital Buenos Aires last weekend.
Preparations to repatriate Payne's body are underway. His body is expected to be flown back to the UK this week, with a funeral taking place soon after.
Details of the service have not been announced and it has not been confirmed where it will be held but it could take place in his home city of Wolverhampton.
A source said: “Liam will have a very big send-off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart. Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair.
“The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon.”
On October 16th, police officials confirmed that the One Direction singer had died after falling from the third floor of the hotel.
According to reports, the star had been acting erratically and was escorted back to his hotel room before he fell to his death from the third floor.
Last month, it was reported Payne was "completely clean for weeks" before his death.
According to a close acquaintance, drug traffickers who preyed on Payne at the hotel in Buenos Aires pulled him back into despair.
The singer reportedly had successfully overcome his problems and been clean from narcotics while residing in the U.S.
Liam Payne’s toxicology report confirmed the singer had "multiple substances" in his body at the time of death.
- Liam Payne's Devastated Dad Arrives in Argentina After Son Plummeted to Death — and Faces Agonizingly Long and Secretive Process to Get His Boy's Body Back Home
- 'List of Stars' Lined Up to Sing at Liam Payne's Funeral – as Tragic Star's Body Set to Be Brought Home to Family Within 48 Hours
- Why Liam Payne's Cause of Death and Mystery Over Final 'Drug-Crazed' Hours Could Stay Buried Forever — As His Desperate Dad Battles to Get His Boy's Body Home
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
However, a close friend of the star revealed: "Liam had been clean for weeks. He had been to rehab more than once. He had had treatment in the UK and in California.
"And he had recently been taken on by a new psychiatrist in Florida. Everyone around Liam hoped that he was on the path to recovery.
"He went to Argentina to renew his USA visa where he had to undergo medical examination because of his history with alcohol and drugs,” the source continued.
"The results of the tests were good. Liam was 100 percent sober. But when he checked in at the hotel, at some point someone there started giving him drugs.
“Liam had tried really hard to get clean, then they preyed on him. These people only care about money. They didn’t care about his health.”
Results from the latest toxicology tests of Liam’s remains found traces of cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack cocaine.
Pink cocaine – which is a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA – was also found in his system.
Argentine news website Infobae reported: "A forensic study carried out in Liam’s body determined the presence of cocaine.
"A test carried out by the [Buenos Aires] City Police on the substance found on Liam’s room table has not confirmed the white powder as cocaine.
A second test is to follow to determine the nature of the drug.
A report by ABC also stated: "A partial autopsy found that the former One Direction singer, who died at 31, had multiple substances in his system when he fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October. 16th.
"Those substances included “pink cocaine" – a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others – as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack.
"An improvised aluminium pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.