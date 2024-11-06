Liam Payne’s Funeral Details Revealed: Singer’s Final Farewell Set For Cathedral Very Close to His Heart — As Devastated Dad Visits Shrine Dedicated to Son

Tragic One Direction star Liam Payne's funeral is set to be a "huge affair" taking place in a cathedral "close to his heart".

The news came as his broken dad Geoff made a second trip Tuesday to the shrine created by stricken fans outside the hotel in Argentina where Liam, 31, fell to his death three weeks ago, RadarOnline can reveal.

He could be seen grasping a single red rose in his hands. The grieving dad also embraced emotional fans who handed him a candle, which he left at the foot of the memorial.

It is believed he also went to the cemetery where his son's body is being kept, along with a security team. Payne's body was moved to the British Cemetery in the capital Buenos Aires last weekend.