KKK ELECTION OUTRAGE: Authorities Issue Denial They Warned Black Women To Be on Alert For Ku Klux Klan Attacks Ahead of Donald Trump Election Victory
A rapid fact-check confirmed Georgia authorities did not issue any warning to Black residents about potential violence before this year's election.
Recent rumors claiming the Georgia Sheriff’s Office warned Black women about potential Ku Klux Klan attacks spread widely online, falsely suggesting the alert was issued ahead of the 2024 Election Day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The claims of violence at polling stations were refuted, with worry the whispers of KKK attacks could potentially prevent citizens in the key battleground state from voting.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the source of the alleged warning, clarified in a statement on November 2: "We have not received any information indicating threats to any group(s) on or after election day.
"Hateful discourse such as this aims to instill fear in the community and disrupt us from exercising our constitutional rights.
"The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to protecting all citizens and we will continue to monitor and respond accordingly to all suspicious and threatening behavior."
It continued: "We will continue collaborating with local, state, and federal authorities to stay current on any potential threats surrounding the general election."
The sheriff's office posted an update on Election Day, reaffirming its dedication to "protecting the citizens of Gwinnett County".
It read: "If you observe anything unusual or suspicious at your polling location, please report it to your local law enforcement agency by calling 911. Voting is a fundamental right and an essential part of our democracy. We encourage all voters to exercise their right to vote peacefully and respectfully."
The widely-shared rumor — which spread across Instagram and Threads — began circulating on November 1 and gained major steam on Election Day.
Some even claimed they received the warning on the neighborhood app NextDoor.
The message read: "Hey ladies, I just received this from a friend who works in the Gwinnett County Sheriff's office!!! Be on Alert..."
It continued: "Last night, a deputy told a family that local White Supremacists/ KKK members originating out of Lexington, NC, are planning to attack from now until the Inauguration.
"They are plotting against Blacks, especially black women because in their eyes, we are easy targets! Please be vigilant!"
However, no credible reports of potential attacks targeting Black women in the county, which supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election, surfaced before Tuesday.
A polling location in Gwinnett County, a suburb of Atlanta, was shut down for roughly an hour Tuesday afternoon due to a non-credible bomb threat, CNN reported
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office requested a judge to extend polling hours at the affected locations to compensate for the time lost.
The police said in a statement: "Upon speaking with employees and polling workers there was no suspicious activity seen and the location was re-opened."
Donald Trump, who will return to the White House after winning Tuesday's presidential race, was declared to have won Georgia's 16 electoral votes on Tuesday night.
