ELECTION CRISIS: Millions of Americans Stricken With Sense Nation is 'Coming Undone' Ahead of Most Explosive Vote in 20 Years

Within the last few days, poll boxes have been set on fire, businesses have boarded up their windows, and the National Guard is reportedly on standby.

In the interviews conducted during the final days before Election Day, most Americans were heading to the polls with the same thought — that their nation was coming undone and violence could occur after election season is over.

Bill Knapp, 70, a retiree from Grand Rapids, Michigan told The NYT: “I worry about violence. I’m bracing for that no matter what the outcome is.”

Chris Glad, 62, from Madison, Wisconsin said she was suffering from "election fatigue and added: "I’ll be so glad when it’s over — I think."

Cathy Hearn, a factory worker from Lansdale, Pennsylvania said a four-word prayer: “God is in control.”