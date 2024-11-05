ELECTION CRISIS: Millions of Americans Stricken With Sense Nation is 'Coming Undone' Ahead of Most Explosive Vote in 20 Years
Millions of Americans have been stricken with the sense that the nation is "coming undone" before the biggest election in decades.
With Election Day finally here, Americans are now left with the fear that violence is on its way following the presidential election between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Within the last few days, poll boxes have been set on fire, businesses have boarded up their windows, and the National Guard is reportedly on standby.
In the interviews conducted during the final days before Election Day, most Americans were heading to the polls with the same thought — that their nation was coming undone and violence could occur after election season is over.
Bill Knapp, 70, a retiree from Grand Rapids, Michigan told The NYT: “I worry about violence. I’m bracing for that no matter what the outcome is.”
Chris Glad, 62, from Madison, Wisconsin said she was suffering from "election fatigue and added: "I’ll be so glad when it’s over — I think."
Cathy Hearn, a factory worker from Lansdale, Pennsylvania said a four-word prayer: “God is in control.”
The last few days have been filled with attacks on opposing supporters, poll boxes being set on fire, and threatening fliers attached to Harris campaign signs.
Last week, an 18-year-old Donald Trump supporter was arrested after police claimed he threatened Kamala Harris supporters with a machete after they campaigned outside an early voting station in Florida.
In Oregon, police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for three recent fires at ballot drop boxes which damaged a massive amount of ballots.
In Texas, police claimed to have received two reports of threatening pro-Trump flyers.
- America 'Locked and Loaded' As Election Tensions Soar — With White House Barricaded, Stores Boarded Over and Millions Gripped by Civil War Fear
- ELECTION CHAOS: National Guard on Standby As U.S. Goes to Polls — With SNIPERS Deployed Amid Fears of Violence Exploding in Knife-Edge White House Battle
- ELECTION PANIC STATIONS: Armed Security, Shatterproof Glass and Alarm Buttons at Voting Centers In Most Violence-Shrouded White House Race Ever
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Hours before Election Day, Washington, D.C. local shops boarded up windows and are advancing security measures in anticipation of chaos on Tuesday evening.
In addition, a heavy police presence has been noticeable in D.C and the Secret Service has installed metal fences around the White House and Treasury Department, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence.
There will also be greater security measures near Howard University, where Harris will host a party on election night.
According to officials, hundreds of National Guardsmen from 18 states and Washington, D.C. are on standby ahead of the presidential election results.
With Election Day finally here and coming to an end, betting markets still show Trump winning the presidential race on November 5 against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.