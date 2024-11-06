Liam Payne Death Probe Twist: Cops Raid Homes of Two Hotel Workers and 'Friend' of Tragic Singer After His Drug-Crazed 45Ft Balcony Death Plunge
Argentinian police have raided the homes of two hotel employees and a close associate of Liam Payne amid the investigation into his tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the raids took place on Tuesday night, targeting individuals believed to have been in contact with the former One Direction star before the incident at CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where the 31-year-old fell from a third-floor balcony.
Authorities also searched the lockers of the hotel workers as part of their investigative efforts.
According to a recent report, Payne's "friend" was identified by police by looking at messages on his phone to see who sold him drugs. However, the person the officers were looking to speak to was not at home during the raid.
Liam's untimely demise occurred after a series of concerning events at the hotel in Buenos Aires.
The post-mortem examination revealed that his cause of death was attributed to the head injuries sustained during the fall.
Prosecutors claimed Payne might have been in a state of impaired consciousness due to potential drug use prior to the fatal incident.
In a distressing call made by a hotel reception worker, urgent assistance was requested after Liam exhibited erratic behavior and was later found needing to be escorted back to his room.
Witnesses claimed he was acting erratically in the lobby, eventually leading to the tragic fall that claimed his life.
The former One Direction singer's toxicology reports showed a deadly mix of drugs known as "Pink Cocaine" were present in Payne's bloodstream at his time of death, along with benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack.
Former DEA agent Bill Bodner said: "The first piece that we almost always see in pink, or pink cocaine, is ketamine - a dissociative drug, something that makes people feel like they're detached from reality. The second component is psychedelics."
The name "pink cocaine" stems from its bright pink hue — derived from food coloring — which sometimes includes strawberry flavoring that can be inhaled or taken in pill form.
The drug is commonly referred to on the street as "tusi" or "tuci" and functions as both a stimulant and a depressant.
Shocking photos of Liam's hotel room were revealed, showing a smashed TV screen and screwed-up burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub.
White powder and other drug paraphernalia could also be seen throughout the room, along with a half-drunk glass of champagne.
The singer's death comes after he had previously been open about his battle with addiction, namely drugs.
