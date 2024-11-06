Liam Payne Death Probe Twist: Cops Raid Homes of Two Hotel Workers and 'Friend' of Tragic Singer After His Drug-Crazed 45Ft Balcony Death Plunge

Argentinian police have raided the homes of two hotel employees and a close associate of Liam Payne amid the investigation into his tragic death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the raids took place on Tuesday night, targeting individuals believed to have been in contact with the former One Direction star before the incident at CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where the 31-year-old fell from a third-floor balcony.

Authorities also searched the lockers of the hotel workers as part of their investigative efforts.