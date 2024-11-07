Democrats' Blame Game: Liberal Sore Losers Gang Up on George Clooney — and Claim His Sweary Joe Biden Op-Ed Caused Crushing Trump Victory

He penned an op-ed to the New York Times in July where he called on Biden, 81, to abandon his presidential campaign, writing: "We are not going to win in November with this president."

But some Democrats feel if Clooney had not got involved, Biden may have secured victory due to his appeal to the white working class voter.

Plus, they believe Harris, 60, who took over as the presidential candidate, did not have adequate time to form a strong campaign.