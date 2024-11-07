Democrats' Blame Game: Liberal Sore Losers Gang Up on George Clooney — and Claim His Sweary Joe Biden Op-Ed Caused Crushing Trump Victory
George Clooney has been blamed for Kamala Harris' election defeat by angry liberals.
RadarOnline.com can reveal devastated Democrats are rounding on the Hollywood star, 63, after he demanded Joe Biden quit months before America went to the polls.
He penned an op-ed to the New York Times in July where he called on Biden, 81, to abandon his presidential campaign, writing: "We are not going to win in November with this president."
But some Democrats feel if Clooney had not got involved, Biden may have secured victory due to his appeal to the white working class voter.
Plus, they believe Harris, 60, who took over as the presidential candidate, did not have adequate time to form a strong campaign.
Taking to social media, liberals were quick to pinpoint Clooney’s negative influence.
One wrote: "Trump should not forget to thank the Hollywood celebritiies. Especially George Clooney,” another added: “Someone bring me George Clooney."
While a third commented: "We need to have a... talk."
A separate Democrat supporter wrote on X: "This is all George Clooney’s fault."
Clooney has long been in the corner of the Democratic Party, voicing his support for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Biden's presidential campaigns.
The Oceans 11 star has also been an outspoken critic of President-elect Donald Trump, 78, in the past, with the business mogul telling Clooney to "get out of politics and go back into television" this summer.
Weeks after hosting a fundraising party for President Biden’s campaign, in July, Clooney penned the op-ed titled I love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.
He wrote: "It's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010.
"He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”
In the June debate Clooney refers to, 81-year-old Biden stumbled over his words and appeared vacant – raising concerns about his age and suitability for the presidency.
He continued: "We are not going to win in November with this president.
"This isn't only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I've spoken with in private."
Eleven days later, Biden announced he was dropping out of the race, to be replaced with Vice President Harris, who had just 107 days to run a campaign.
Clooney wasn’t the only figure to call for Biden to step down.
Author Stephen King and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi also publicly called for Biden to quit the race, and Barbra Streisand commended his decision to drop out.
Clooney first threw his support behind Harris in July - only two weeks after he said it was time to move on from Biden in the scathing article for the New York Times.
In a statement to CNN, he wrote: "President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He's saving democracy once again," just two days after Biden made the decision to drop out of the race.
