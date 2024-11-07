Ze Germans Are Mocking Again: Euro Newspaper Prints Very Naughty One-Word Response to Trump Victory — After Comparing Him to Oscar the Grouch
A German newspaper has made it very clear just how they feel about Donald Trump winning the 2024 election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Die Zeit, the country's biggest weekly paper, shared a head-turning response to his victory, simply using one word in the headline: "F**k."
The article, written by Nele Pollatshek, goes on to outline factors that could result in scenarios for Trump's political opponents.
She wrote: "Last time, Trump's advisors stopped him from doing too much nonsense. Except that he replaced them for exactly that reason. That's why this time he has very explicitly surrounded himself with people whose core competence is loyalty."
Pollatshek also revealed how much anxiety she felt watching Trump reel in a victory, and added: "... The problem, of course, is that the story of Donald Trump has been exhausted since 2016."
Die Zeit wasn't the only publication to touch on America's election results, as Frankfurter Allgemeine's cover image for their article featured an orange version of the garbage-loving muppet from Sesame Street, Oscar the Grouch.
The dig was a callback to the "garbage" comments made by President Joe Biden, which led the former reality star to don a sanitation worker vest to his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin days before the election.
Biden's words came after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico the "island of garbage" during Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.
The German paper's article began with the words: "Election day or garbage day?"
However, not everyone in Germany was down on the 78-year-old beating his opponent, Kamala Harris. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had nothing but kind words for the controversial Trump.
He said: "For many decades, Germany and the United States have been working side by side to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic.
"Together with you, I want to continue this successful work for the benefit of our citizens."
Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also sent his congratulations, and said: "We Look Forward to an Era of Strong United States."
Harris conceded the race during a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, mentioning the president-elect.
She told her supporters she spoke with Trump to congratulate him while insisting "we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power", which she further highlighted as a cornerstone of the democratic process.
The 60-year-old used her concession speech to remind supporters the "fight" was not over, and said: "Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win. Don't ever give up.
"Don't ever stop trying to make world a better place."
Harris shared: "We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square.
"And we will also wage it in quieter ways — in how we live our lives, by treating one another with kindness and respect; by looking in the face of a stranger and seeing a neighbor; by always using our strength to lift people up, to fight for the dignity that all people deserve."
Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th president on January 20.
