Ze Germans Are Mocking Again: Euro Newspaper Prints Very Naughty One-Word Response to Trump Victory — After Comparing Him to Oscar the Grouch

RadarOnline.com can reveal Die Zeit, the country's biggest weekly paper, shared a head-turning response to his victory , simply using one word in the headline: "F**k."

A German newspaper has made it very clear just how they feel about Donald Trump winning the 2024 election .

The article, written by Nele Pollatshek, goes on to outline factors that could result in scenarios for Trump's political opponents.

She wrote: "Last time, Trump's advisors stopped him from doing too much nonsense. Except that he replaced them for exactly that reason. That's why this time he has very explicitly surrounded himself with people whose core competence is loyalty."

Pollatshek also revealed how much anxiety she felt watching Trump reel in a victory, and added: "... The problem, of course, is that the story of Donald Trump has been exhausted since 2016."