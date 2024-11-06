ZE GERMANS ARE MOCKING: Germany Taunts U.S. For Voting in Donald Trump By Comparing Him to Sesame Street's Bin-Dwelling Tramp Oscar the Grouch

Frankfurter Allgemeine's cover image for their article covering the U.S. election results featured an orange version of the garbage-loving muppet Oscar the Grouch as a dig at the "garbage" comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during Trump's recent Madison Square Garden rally.

The article began with the words: "Election day or garbage day?"

The news outlet from Germany reported: "The election campaign revolved around the question of who in the country was just 'garbage' until the finale on Tuesday: the Puerto Ricans, as a comedian had proclaimed at a Trump rally? Trump supporters, as Joe Biden seemed to have said until the White House 'corrected' the transcript? Or Kamala Harris, as Trump's 'running mate' J.D. Vance suggested on Monday?

"Whether things will continue to be more child-friendly is anyone's guess."