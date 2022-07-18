Sesame Street Responds To Racism Accusations After Character 'Ignored' Two Young Fans During Parade

“I’m going to keep posting this, because this had me hot,” the two girls’ mother, named only as Jodi on Instagram, wrote alongside a video of the encounter. “We were on our way out of sesame place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters. THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!”

“Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I’m crazy,” the mother fumed. “I asked the lady who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDNT KNOW!! I will never step foot in [Sesame Place] ever again! And please feel free to repost this.”