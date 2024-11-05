Trump Stupidity Poll Results Are In: Researchers Reveal Rabid Republican's Language Is 'On Same Level As 8-Year-Old' — as He Casts Vote and Says 'I Feel Very Confident'
A research has shown that Donald Trump's language during the historic presidential debate in September was "on the same level as an 8-year-old."
After weeks of campaigning, the Republican candidate claimed on Tuesday morning that he believes the results for the presidential election "won't even be close," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A study, organized by QR Code Generator, analyzed the linguistic complexity of Trump and Harris after the presidential debate on September 11, 2024.
Trump's vocabulary complexity aligned with children aged eight to nine, while Harris' aligned with children aged eleven to thirteen.
According to the study, language that fits teens aged thirteen to fourteen is comprehensible for four in five Americans.
The study claimed that Trump said 824 sentences — each measuring around 11.74 words in length.
Of the 9,675 words the former president said, 601 were complex by Flesch-Kincaid Grade standards.
Trump’s Flesch-Kincaid Grade score was 3.12 out of 18 — equivalent to a third-grader’s level in the American educational system.
According to the story, Vice President Harris used fewer words than Trump, but the words were more complex.
Of the 6,673 words she said during the debate, 762 were complex.
Her sentences had an average of 18.48 words, which is around seven more words than Trump's sentences.
Harris' Flesch-Kincaid Grade score was 6.60 — equivalent to a sixth grader's level.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, stated: “Politicians have the difficult task of packing complex ideas into easy-to-understand, bite-sized sentences to reach as wide an audience as possible.
"It seems Mrs. Harris uses sentences that are 57% longer than Mr. Trump’s, featuring 26% more complex words than him."
With Election Day finally here, the presidential campaigns have finally wrapped up.
Trump spent the final day of his campaign at four rallies where he discussed a nation in decline, migrant crime, and our failing economy.
Trump stated: "Over the last four years, Americans have suffered one catastrophic failure, betrayal, and humiliation after another."
He added: “This is it. This is the last one we’re going to have.”
Trump promised the audience members that “we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America, and indeed the whole world, to new heights of glory."
Harris ended her campaign trail in Philadelphia before she spent the day at rallies in Allentown, Scranton, and Pittsburgh.
She also visited a Puerto Rican restaurant and knocked on doors with the hope of gaining last-minute votes.
Harris told a woman: "It’s the day before the election and I just wanted to come by and say I hope to earn your vote."
With just hours of Election Day remaining, betting markets still show Trump winning the election against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
On Tuesday morning, Trump and his wife Melania voted in Florida.
He told reporters he feels "very confident" about winning the election after submitting his vote.
