Corey Feldman Only Has $34K in Bank and Owes $192K to IRS as Hollywood 'Abuse' Victim Battles Estranged Wife in Court

According to court documents, Feldman fired back at his estranged wife, Courtney Feldman’s plea, where she requested $5,000 a month in support.

Feldman's ex claimed to the courts that he makes $280,000 a month — which he has denied.

In 2023, the star reportedly earned $78,946 for the year and he claimed that he makes around $35,000 per fan convention, which he does three to six times per year.

However, he does not see the full amount of money after paying his team and other fees.