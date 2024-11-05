Your tip
Corey Feldman Only Has $34K in Bank and Owes $192K to IRS as Hollywood 'Abuse' Victim Battles Estranged Wife in Court

Feldman revealed he owes the IRS a massive amount of money.

Nov. 5 2024

Corey Feldman has revealed that he only has $34,000 in the bank and owes $192K to the IRS – despite being in the entertainment industry for decades.

The 53-year-old entertainer is currently in a nasty court battle with his estranged wife, who he accused of making false and irrelevant attacks on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents, Feldman fired back at his estranged wife, Courtney Feldman’s plea, where she requested $5,000 a month in support.

Feldman's ex claimed to the courts that he makes $280,000 a month — which he has denied.

In 2023, the star reportedly earned $78,946 for the year and he claimed that he makes around $35,000 per fan convention, which he does three to six times per year.

However, he does not see the full amount of money after paying his team and other fees.

Currently, Feldman is paying his ex $2,000 a month in support, which he is requesting to remain the same despite her request.

His estranged wife is currently employed as a barista and makes around $1,982 a month, in addition to the support she receives from Feldman.

Feldman also claimed that Courtney is currently living in Canada and her “medical expenses are covered by Canada’s national insurance.”

On Cameo, an app for celebrities to make videos for fans, Feldman has claimed that he made $179,852 over the last eight years.

He then revealed that he currently has $34,000 in the bank with no savings and claimed he earns around $2,536 a month from being self-employed.

Feldman stated: “I do not receive any residuals which add anything significant to my income or savings.”

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Courtney submitted text messages from her estranged husband as part of her request for increased spousal support.

She accused the actor of "abandoning" her while suffering from medical issues.

In one of the text messages, Felman asked his ex to send over copies of her medical bills and admitted it wasn't the best timing.

He stated in the message: "Courtney, I’m sorry to hear U R struggling. Please send me a bill or break down of what these medical expenses are and I’ll see what can be done."

He added: "Unfortunately, this is the worst timing ever. I leave for tour Tom (sic) and hav (sic) no $ at all as I am way over extended."

At the time, Feldman explained he was "basically wiped out" of funds until he received his payments.

The actor said in the messages: "But if U show me what's going on I can see what I can do about it when I start getting paid from the tour."

Feldman told his ex that he doesn't want to be her "enemy at all."

The movie star and Courtney tied the knot in back 2016.

In September 2023, Feldman filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

